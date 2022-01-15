Chris Evert Reveals Stage 1 Cancer Diagnosis, Says She’ll Cover Australian Open From Home While Undergoing Chemo

Tennis Hall-of-Famer and broadcaster Chris Evert revealed today that she has stage 1C ovarian cancer.

Evert, who is 67, was diagnosed last year after undergoing a preventative hysterectomy, she said. Cancer has not been detected elsewhere in her body, according to a piece she co-wrote with Chris McKendry on ESPN.com. In it, Evert also revealed she began her first of six rounds of chemotherapy this week.

“I feel very lucky they caught it early,” Evert wrote in a twitter post announcing the ESPN story, “and expect positive results from my chemo plan.”

Evert also revealed that she still plans to participate in ESPN’s coverage of the Australian Open, which begins Monday and runs through January 30. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champ won that tournament twice, in 1982 and 1984.

Related Story Novak Djokovic Detained After His Australian Visa Is Revoked Again -- Update

In the ESPN.com piece, McKendry relates her reaction when Evert told her of the diagnosis on December 7 of last year: “My friend Chrissie has cancer. The disease had killed her sister Jeanne. My god.”

Evert’s reaction, after some time to reflect was, “I’ve lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me. But, I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”

Reflecting on her sister’s battle with cancer, which she lost in 2020, Everet said, “When I go into chemo, she is my inspiration. I’ll be thinking of her. And she’ll get me through it.”

A post on the Australian Open Twitter pag retweeting Evert’s announcement read, “Thinking of you here and wishing you a speedy and full recovery.”

ESPN PR also retweeted Evert’s post with well-wishes: “Our thoughts are with ESPN tennis analyst @ChrissieEvert & her family as she reveals an ovarian cancer diagnosis.”

Thinking of you here and wishing you a speedy and full recovery 💙 https://t.co/H4rRGNz42b — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2022