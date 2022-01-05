Chip & Joanna Gaines Release ‘Fixer Upper’ Casting Tape As DYI Rebrands Into Magnolia Network

Magnolia Network, Discovery’s joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, makes its cable debut tonight, marking the official rebranding of the DIY Network. And to celebrate the network’s debut and their return to cable, the Gaineses have released the original Fixer Upper casting tape from 2012, never before seen by the public. You can watch it below.

Magnolia ushers in the new era at 9 PM ET with the cable premiere of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, starring the Gaineses. The channel will now be home to all existing Magnolia Network original series.

Magnolia Network will also feature episodes of The French Chef, the classic cooking show hosted by Julia Child, along with episodes of home improvement series This Old House and Ask This Old House./em>

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

The following are January premiere dates for Magnolia Network original series. All times EST.



Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Season 1) | Wednesdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 5

The Lost Kitchen (Season 1) | Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 6

Mind for Design (Season 1) | Saturdays at 11 a.m. beginning Jan. 8 (double episode premiere week 1)

The Johnnyswim Show (Season 1) | Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning Jan. 8 (double episode premiere week 1)

Home Work (Season 1) | Saturdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 8

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Season 1) | Sundays at 1 p.m. beginning Jan. 9 (double episode premiere weeks 1 and 2)

Zoë Bakes (Season 1) | Sundays at 2 p.m. beginning Jan. 9 (double episode premiere week 1)

Family Dinner (Season 1) | Sundays at 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 9 (double episode premieres each week in January)

Restoration Road with Clint Harp (Season 1) | Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 11

Cable premieres for the remainder of Magnolia Network’s original content will be announced later in 2022.