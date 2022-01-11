Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Broadway’s ‘Skeleton Crew’ Starring Phylicia Rashad Sets New Opening Night – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Children’s Entertainer Raffi Cavoukian Subject Of Podcast From iHeartMedia & Fatherly

Finding Raffi
iHeartMedia/Fatherly

EXCLUSIVE: Raffi Cavoukian, the famed children’s entertainer and musician, is getting the podcast treatment.

iHeartMedia and parenting site Fatherly have teamed up to produce Finding Raffi.

It marks the second audio series in its Finding strand, following Finding Fred, telling the story of Fred Rogers.

The ten-episode series will explore the legacy and teachings of Cavoukian, the Egypt-born Canadian who is known for kids’ songs such as Baby Beluga and Bananaphone.

Hosted by comedian Chris Garcia, the series will trace his life from aspiring folk singer to international kids’ superstar to outspoken climate activist. Through interviews, music, and storytelling, audiences will learn the complete — and complex — story of Raffi.

Garcia will introduce his daughter to Raffi’s music, and uncovers details about Raffi’s life, his journey to discover his own identity as an immigrant, and his belief that respect for people, planet and culture would yield a better world.

The series will launch on January 18 and is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad