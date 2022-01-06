‘Chicago Fire’ Pauses Production Over Positive Covid Tests

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on the NBC drama Chicago Fire was suspended today after a number of positive Covid tests, including cases in Zone A, which includes the cast and those who directly interact with them, I have learned.

The series, from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, had resumed production after the holiday break and filmed yesterday before cast and crew were notified today of the shutdown. Immediate contact tracing was implemented per the guidelines set by state/county and in the NBCU Production Playbook. I hear the hope is to have the production back up and running by Monday or Tuesday next week.

Chicago Fire is among a number of broadcast series that returned to production this week amid a surge in Covid infections fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant. A number of shows have delayed their shoots by a couple of days — mostly for additional testing and safety protocols adjustments.

The NBC firefighter drama joins CBS’ stalwart NCIS, which also paused production today over a positive case in Zone A, believed to involve a cast member.

Chicago Fire, which launched NBC’s formidable Chicago franchise and anchors the One Chicago NBC Wednesday lineup, is currently in its 10th season. It films in Chicago along with Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, whose production is not affected. After a holiday hiatus, the three Chicago dramas returned on the air tonight, Jan. 5.