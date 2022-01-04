Chernin Entertainment Acquires The Rights To Erik Larson’s Audiobook ‘No One Goes Alone’

EXCLUSIVE: Chernin Entertainment has won the rights to Erik Larson‘s audiobook original, No One Goes Alone, with plans to adapt as a feature film. Penguin Random House Audio published this audiobook original, Larson’s first published work of fiction, on Sept. 28.

The audiobook follows pioneering psychologist William James, a prominent member of the Society for Psychical Research, as he leads a team of researchers to the remote Isle of Dorn in 1905 to investigate the cause of several mysterious disappearances, most notably a family of four who vanished without a trace after a weeklong holiday on the island. Was the cause rooted in the physical world . . . or were there forces more mysterious and sinister at work? The idyllic setting belies an undercurrent of danger and treachery, with raging storms and unnerving discoveries adding to a growing sense of menace. As increasingly unexplainable events unfold, the isolated party is unsure whether they can trust their own eyes, their instincts, one another—or even themselves.

Larson is the author of eight books, six of which became New York Times bestsellers. His latest books, The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz and Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania, both hit no. 1 on the list soon after launch. His saga of the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893, The Devil in the White City, was a finalist for the National Book Award, and won an Edgar Award for fact-crime writing; it lingered on various Times bestseller lists for the better part of a decade.

Hulu is currently developing an adaptation of The Devil in the White City for limited TV series, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese as executive producers, which Deadline recently reported that Keanu Reeves was in talks to star. Larson’s In the Garden of Beasts is set up as a feature film with StudioCanal & Playtone with Tom Hanks attached to star.

He is represented by UTA and The David Black Agency.