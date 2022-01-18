Chelsea Handler’s ‘Life Will Be The Death Of Me’ Comedy Series In The Works At Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: The television adaptation of Chelsea Handler’s memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me has landed in development at Peacock.

Deadline understands that the NBCUniversal-backed streamer has taken in the small-screen adaptation of the book, which was published in 2019. It comes after Deadline revealed that Universal Television had landed the rights to the book in a competitive situation in 2019.

Handler is set to star and exec produce the single-camera project with Chelsea Handler Productions’s Liz Tuccillo, who has written on Sex and The City and Divorce, writing and exec producing.

The series follows Handler in crisis. She goes into therapy to become a nicer and less entitled person. Mayhem and calamity ensue as she overcorrects, stumbles, regresses, and loses her marbles on her journey to self-improvement. The half-hour series comes with emotional underpinnings as Chelsea realizes she must deal with a tragedy from her childhood in order to truly move forward.

Exec producers also include Annapurna Pictures’ Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison, Chelsea Handler Productions’ Molly Burke with Jackie Sosa as co-exec producer. The project was developed with Susan Goldberg, SVP of Annapurna TV.

It is the latest project for Handler at Peacock; last year, the Chelsea Lately star set up Wiped Out, written by Charles Morris, at the streamer. The series revolves around a narcissistic woman with the “perfect” life, who is suddenly erased from the entire world’s collective memory by a passing black hole that causes a rift in the fabric of reality. Handler also has Blair, based on the comic strip by Mo Welch, in development at HBO Max.

