Channel 4 Promotes Alisa Pomeroy And Shaminder Nahal To Head Up Docs And Specialist Factual

Channel 4 has promoted factual commissioners Alisa Pomeroy and Shaminder Nahal to take over the running of its documentaries and specialist factual teams, replacing Danny Horan.

Former Head of Documentaries and Specialist Factual Horan’s role has been split into two, with Pomeroy taking on documentaries and Nahal specialist factual. Both have been with the Leaving Neverland broadcaster for several years, with credits including Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain for Pomeroy and Grayson’s Art Club for Nahal. The role was previously held by two people before Fatima Salaria moved to join Fremantle indie Naked.

The pair start with immediate effect, with Pomeroy reporting to Chief Content Officer Ian Katz and Nahal to Head of News and Current Affairs, Sport and Specialist Factual Louisa Compton.

Pomeroy said: “The media landscape has changed unrecognisably since I came to Channel 4, but there’s everything to play for and I’m lucky enough to be inheriting an extraordinarily talented team of Commissioning Editors.”

Nahal added: “There isn’t a better time to be taking on the most challenging and fascinating stories and questions in history, culture and science in the boldest possible way.”

Having held the role for three years, Horan announced he was leaving late last year and has been connected with the vacant BBC Factual, Arts and Classical Music Director job, which is soon to be vacated by Patrick Holland, who is moving to Banijay.