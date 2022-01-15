Celine Dion Cancels Remaining North American Shows Planned for “Courage World Tour” Amid “Ongoing Recovery” From Health Issues

Celine Dion has canceled the remaining shows on the North American leg of her “Courage World Tour,” citing her ongoing recovery from “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that she’s suffered from of late, with the tour’s European leg still to kick off in Birmingham, England on May 25.

The Grammy winner made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road,” she wrote. “I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. – Celine xx…”

The shows planned for March 9 through April 22 were to take place in the American cities of Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Tacoma, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, Glendale, AZ, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., along with the Canadian cities of Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver. The first 52 on Dion’s latest tour took place before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which temporarily shuttered live entertainment.

Those who purchased tickets to the canceled, upcoming shows with a credit card “through authorized ticketing outlets” will be refunded automatically. More information can be found here. Read Dion’s social media statement below.