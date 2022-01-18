CBS News Taps Team To Boost Streaming Plans

CBS News has tapped The Wall Street Journal’s Anthony Galloway to oversee day-to-day programming and production for the network’s streaming service, along with a series of other executives who also will play roles in the expanded emphasis on the digital platforms.

Galloway will serve as senior vice president of CBS News Streaming, and will report to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. The network also named Kaci Sokoloff as vice president of bookings for CBS News Network and Streaming, and David Reiter as executive producer of CBS News special events across network and streaming.

Galloway most recently was chief content officer, editorial video, audio and voice programming, and also served as the Journal’s global head of video and audio. He also held positions at Condé Nast, Vice Media and NBC News. He will start in his new role on Feb. 14.

Sokoloff, most recently senior producer and head of the booking department, will lead a centralized network bookings unit for broadcast and streaming platforms, and will report to Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, executive vice president of newsgathering for CBS News.

Reiter, who will report to Khemlani, will oversee breaking news and major global event coverage across linear and digital platforms. He most recently served as executive producer of special events at ABC News from 2017 to 2021, and previously was ice president and domestic managing editor of newsgathering at ABC News, with oversight of presidential campaign coverage and the ABC News polling unit.