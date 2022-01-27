You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
CBS Hires Gloria Medel Solomons As VP, Alternative & Specials

Gloria Medel Solomons
CBS

CBS is bulking up its non-scripted and specials team.

The network has hired Gloria Medel Solomons as Vice President, Alternative and Specials.

Reporting to Jack Sussman, EVP, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality, she will oversee portions of alternative and specials programming for CBS Entertainment’s primetime lineup.

Medel Solomons joins from Solomons Productions, the production company founded by her husband Alex Solomons, where she was an exec producer and partner.

In 2020, she executive produced political discussion series Maria! for El Rey Network, as well as CBS’ Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event with Funny Or Die and UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. She has also executive produced projects for Global Citizen.

Previously, Medel Solomons was an executive with NBCUniversal’s Universo network, a general entertainment cable channel for Latinos. She shepherded the network’s unscripted original properties, including reality series Larrymania and The Riveras.

Medel Solomons role crosses both alternative and specials. On the alternative side, the team includes SVP, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment Mitch Graham and alternative programming VPs, Laura Silva and Chris Aagaard.

“Gloria has demonstrated a gift for producing across multiple genres,” said Sussman. “She has a stellar reputation, substantial relationships in the creative community and an obvious passion for television. I look forward to working with her as we expand CBS’ Alternative and Specials Events footprint.”

