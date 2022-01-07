‘A Manual For Cleaning Women’: Cate Blanchett To Produce & Star In Pedro Almodóvar’s First English-Language Feature

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up) will produce and star in A Manual for Cleaning Women, the first English-language feature from Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers, Pain and Glory), Deadline has confirmed.

The film in early stages of development is based on Lucia Berlin’s 43-part collection of short stories, examining the lives of women working a wide variety of demanding jobs. Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini will produce for Dirty Films, with Almodóvar for El Deseo, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer for New Republic Pictures. Pic is Almodóvar’s follow-up to Parallel Mothers, the Sony Pictures Classic drama starring Penélope Cruz about two mothers who give birth the same day, and the English-language short The Human Voice starring Tilda Swinton, which was shortlisted by the Film Academy last year.

Blanchett is a two-time Oscar winner known who most recently appeared in Adam McKay’s dark comedy Don’t Look Up for Netflix and Guillermo del Toro’s horror-noir Nightmare Alley for Searchlight Pictures. The actress has also appeared on the film side in such titles as Where’d You Go, Bernadette, Thor: Ragnarok, Song to Song, Truth, Carol, Cinderella, multiple Lord of the Rings and Hobbit pics, The Monuments Men, Blue Jasmine, Hanna, Robin Hood, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, I’m Not There, The Good German, Babel, The Aviator, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Talented Mr. Ripley. Her television credits include Mrs. America, Stateless, Bordertown and Heartland.

Other upcoming projects for the in-demand actress include Eli Roth’s adaptation of the video game Borderlands for Lionsgate and Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s animated adaptation of Pinocchio for Netflix.

Blanchett is represented by CAA and RGM Artists in Australia. Almodóvar is repped by CAA.