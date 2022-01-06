You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
CAA Signs ‘Marketplace’ Podcast Host Kai Ryssdal

Kai-Ryssdal
American Public Media

EXCLUSIVE: Kai Ryssdal, host of public radio show and podcast Marketplace, has signed with CAA.

The agency will rep the audio host and help him find new opportunities in podcasting, broadcast news and live events as well as publishing.

Ryssdal took over the show, which is produced and distributed by American Public Media, in 2005, replacing David Brown. Prior to that, he was the host of business roundup Marketplace Morning Report and Marketplace Money.

He also hosts the spinoff podcast Make Me Smart with Molly Wood.

Before joining Marketplace, he was a reporter on KQED-FM’s The California Report.

He also won an Emmy for Outstanding Investigative Journalism on Big Sky, Big Money, a PBS Frontline documentary about money in politics.

