CAA To Move To New Century City Headquarters In 2026

CAA said Wednesday that it has signed a long-term lease agreement to relocate its headquarters to Century City Center in 2026, when it will become an anchor tenant in a new, 37-story commercial tower across the street from its current building on Constellation Boulevard.

Speculation about the potential move started in September, following the announcement of CAA’s proposed acquisition of ICM Partners, which is going through the regulatory approval process. The new digs, which are within a block from the current CAA and ICM headquarters in Century City, would house the combined entity.

The tower, at 1950 Avenue of the Stars, is from JMB Realty and designed by Johnson Fain. It will feature two acres of gardens and courtyards and being designed achieve LEED Platinum certification. It will be close to the under-construction Constellation/Century City Metro station.

CAA said today its new headquarters will occupy a “building-within-a-building,” designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and featuring “cutting-edge collaboration, dining, health & wellness, and event spaces.” The agency will have its own entrance, lobby and parking area.

“Today’s news underscores the energy and momentum of CAA and the tremendous growth we’re experiencing across our businesses,” CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett said in a release announcing the move. “We’re designing a home for the future here in Los Angeles that captures the imagination, inspiration and creativity that’s fundamental to the work we do, and that continues to drive our success for clients. We’re guided by our focus on personal connection, a deeply rooted culture of collaboration, and a desire to create the most welcoming and exciting environment for our employees, clients and the creative community.”

CAA was repped by Matthew Miller of Cresa in the transaction. Eric Olofson, Pete Collins and Scott Menkus of Cushman & Wakefield repped JMB Realty.

“We are delighted that CAA will be opening its beautiful new headquarters in Century City Center, a landmark commercial destination that will deliver a next-generation work environment to meet the evolving needs of office users,” said Patrick Meara, Chief Operating Officer of JMB Realty. “We are grateful to CAA for the collaboration and vision enabling this announcement, underscoring CAA’s strong and enduring commitment to the City of Los Angeles.”

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.