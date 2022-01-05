Byron Allen’s Allen Media Digital Launches Free Video Streaming Service Sports.TV

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group announced that its new Allen Media Digital division is launching SPORTS.TV, a new free-streaming platform. The SPORTS.TV app will act as an aggregator for sports, news, movies, documentaries, and entertainment networks, as well as local broadcasting stations for free.

The initial line-up of channels features, Pac12 Insider, HBCUGo.TV, World Poker Tour, Pursuit Up TV, Swerve Sports, SportsGrid, For the Fans, Fight Network, Impact Wrestling, Black Belt TV, MMA TV, Campus Lore, Allied Esports, Outside TV, Horse & Country, NHRA TV, Racing America, and many more are being added. In addition, SPORTS.TV will provide subscribers the ability to transact as it launches regional sports networks, pay-per-view, ticket sales, merchandise sales, and sports betting on the platform throughout 2022.

“After many years, we have successfully combined the world’s two favorite words–sports and free. Advertisers spend more than $50 billion per year to reach this highly-coveted sports demographic, and I’m happy to announce that SPORTS.TV has already received enormous ad support,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “SPORTS.TV is an innovative free-streaming service connecting sports fans to their favorite sports content, giving our subscribers complete access to all of their favorite teams and players on every device 24/7 for free.”

SPORTS.TV streams across various digital platforms including Apple iOS/iPhone/iPad, Android, Fire TV, and Android TV, and is also available on the worldwide web, and coming soon to the Roku and Apple TV digital platforms.