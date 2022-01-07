Byron Allen Hires Shaun Williams As Chief Financial Officer Of Newly Formed Allen Media Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said Friday that it has hired Shaun Williams to the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer of Allen Media Studios. Williams will oversee financial planning, accounting and business analysis for AMG’s newly named production division that encompasses all AMG TV, motion picture, digital and streaming content production and distribution.

Williams will be based at the AMG headquarters in Los Angeles.



“I am beyond thrilled to join Byron Allen and his outstanding team at Allen Media Group at such a pivotal time in our industry,” Williams said. “Mr. Allen has amassed an unparalleled collection of assets which makes Allen Media Group ideally suited to take advantage of tremendous growth opportunities ahead. Allen Media Studios is extremely well-positioned for greater market share and success. I look forward to accelerating production and distribution output across Allen Media’s expanding portfolio of broadcast television stations, broadcast television networks, cable networks, motion pictures, and direct-to-consumer streaming platforms.”

Williams arrives from his recent position as CFO at Solstice Studios, the independent movie production, finance and distribution company founded in October 2018 that has been hobbled by the global Covid shutdown. Prior to Solstice, Williams was Head of Finance at London-based global independent TV, film and digital production/distribution company ALL3Media.

Before that, Williams was CFO for Studio 8, and he also served as SVP Finance at Graham King’s GK Films/Film District. Other executive titles Williams has held include VP Business Operations for BET Networks, Original Programming Group, and VP Finance for 20th Century Fox.

“Veteran finance executive Shaun Williams is a highly valuable and excellent addition to our Allen Media Group family,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Shaun’s extensive accounting, financial, and operations experience makes him the ideal executive team leader as we continue to invest significant amounts of capital in content production, digital platforms, and global distribution.”

Allen Media Studios produces and distributes television programming for broadcast syndication and cable networks for its Allen Media Television division. Allen Media Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical and digital motion picture content for its Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures and Freestyle Digital Media divisions, in addition to producing and distributing digital content for its free-streaming platforms Local Now, The Grio.TV, HBCUGo and Sports.TV.