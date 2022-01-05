‘Bullsh*t The Game Show’: Howie Mandel To Host Netflix Format From Nobody’s Hero & ITV America

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is calling bullshit on game shows with its latest non-scripted order.

The streamer has commissioned Bullsh*t The Game Show with America’s Got Talent judge and Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel fronting the series.

The show comes from Nobody’s Hero, the production company set up by Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash — two of the creatives behind Netflix’s Nailed It!

Bullsh*t The Game Show, which is shot in New Mexico, offer contestants a chance to win big money, even when they don’t know the correct answer.

Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading others that they are accurate. With a lot of money on the line, in this game you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room to win, you just have to convince everyone that you are.

It is set to launch on the streaming service this summer.

The show was created by Nash and Potts, who have made a name for themselves with brash non-scripted titles such as a dating competition series with Meat Loaf based on his 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”.

The pair are producing with ITV America, which they have an overall deal with. David Friedman, who has exec produced series including NBC’s Titan Games and Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom, is set as showrunner. He exec produceS with Nash and Potts as well as ITV America’s David Eilenberg and Simon Thomas. The Voice director Alan Carter helmS the series.

It marks Mandel’s hosting job for the streamer. He has served as a judge for eleven seasons on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and will also be a judge on the reboot of Canada’s Got Talent alongside Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall and Trish Stratus which will air on CityTV in March 2022. His documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me is currently streaming on Peacock, he is a host and exec producer on CNBC’s Deal or No Deal, a co-host with his son Alex on Nat Geo Wild’s Animals Doing Things and also exec produced Quibi series Kirby Jenner as well as fronting his own podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff with his daughter Jackelyn Schultz.

Netflix has been increasingly bolstering its unscripted offering and has dipped its toe into the game show genre before with titles such as Awake: The Million Dollar Game from Victoria Ashbourne’s Hello Dolly and Flinch from Stellify Media and has a tropical game show coming up with The Circle producer Studio Lambert.

Brandon Riegg, VP, Unscripted and Documentary Series, told Deadline last year that it was taking more broadcast-sized swings.

“You will see at least one big traditional-type game show, then there are some of these performance-type shows and the other bigger area is competition-type shows. We have some pretty clever, intriguing ones coming up. If we can pull it off the way that we expect with our producing partners that should unlock a whole other pretty large-sized audience for us,” he added.