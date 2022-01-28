Bulgaria’s 25% Cash Rebate Backs First 3 Films; Agnieszka Holland On Script Jury; Blue Finch Boards 80s Horror For EFM – Global Briefs

Bulgaria’s Cash Rebate Backs First Projects

Bulgaria has officially introduced its 25% cash rebate program, and the first three projects to shoot under the scheme have now been set. The films are: Crossing, a “major studio production” that is keeping details under-wraps; The Herd, a Bulgarian majority coproduction directed by Milko Lazarov, known for his Berlinale 2018 closing film AGA and produced by Red Carpet Films’ Vesselka Kiriakova; and The Caller, directed by Richard Switzer and produced by Tylor Konney. Each project will be eligible to recoup €1.1M from the rebate. The scheme is operated by the Bulgarian Film Commission Foundation, which was formed in September 2021. “This is a long awaited step in the further development of the film industry in Bulgaria. I am extremely happy to have had the opportunity, as a CEO of the Bulgarian National Film Center (2017-2021), to work for the introduction of the necessary changes in the Bulgarian Film Act, that will help the producers and investors to chose Bulgaria and its extraordinary film production capabilities as the next location for their projects,” said Jana Karaivanova, CEO of the Bulgarian Film Commission Foundation.

Script Fiesta Festival Jury

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter Agnieszka Holland has been set to head up the jury for the Best Feature Film Script competition during the Script Fiesta Festival which runs March 31-April 3 in Warsaw, Poland. This is the first time the feature script competition is part of the event which was launched 10 years ago by Oscar-nominated producer Maciej Ślesicki, co-founder and Chancellor of the Warsaw Film School. The school, and Ślesicki, recently produced The Dress, which has been shortlisted for the Best Live Action Short Oscar. In 2021, films produced by the Warsaw Film School qualified 203 times for Polish and foreign film festivals and won 82 awards in total. Its Script Fiesta fosters an exchange of experience and helps screenwriting beginners gain valuable industry connections. Invited guests in previous years have included Joe Eszterhas, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, Luke Davies, Paweł Pawlikowski, Ron Leshem, Jonathan Lynn and Mateusz Pacewicz. This year’s Script Fiesta Festival program will be available to the public online from April 4-17.

Blue Finch Boards 80s Horror ‘Revealer’ For EFM

EXCLUSIVE: UK sales and distribution outfit Blue Finch Films has boarded select sales rights on the 1980s-inspired horror Revealer. Directed by Luke Boyce, the pic follows a right-wing religious protester and a peep show stripper who find themselves locked in a club while a mysterious evil lurks. When tensions begin to rise, the unlikely pair must come together to survive the apocalypse. The project is produced by the producers of The Stylist and Scare Package.