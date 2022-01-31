You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Legendary Sells Minority Stake To Apollo For $760M, Regains Control As Wanda Pares Position

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Red Notice's Rawson Marshall Thurber To Spearhead Flagship ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ TV Series For eOne
Read the full story

Buchwald Promotes Four To Talent Agent

Buchwald Promotes Four To Agent
(L-R) Peri Ganbarg, Kyra Nathanson, Emily Gimbel and Grace Stuart Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Buchwald has elevated two coordinators and two assistants to agent in the talent department.

The new agents are Peri Ganbarg, Kyra Nathanson, Emily Gimbel and Grace Stuart.

Ganbarg and Nathanson are based in the agency’s New York office with Gimbel and Stuart based in Los Angeles.

Buchwald
Buchwald

“We are so proud to celebrate these fantastic young executives taking the next step in their careers. Each has displayed exemplary teamwork, outstanding taste and an extreme passion that will make them the next generation of leaders in our industry,” said Buchwald West Coast President Julia Buchwald.

“We welcome these talented women to our agent ranks and are proud of continuing to identify and promote talent from within the company,” added West Coast Co-Head Ryan Martin.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad