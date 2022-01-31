Buchwald Promotes Four To Talent Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Buchwald has elevated two coordinators and two assistants to agent in the talent department.

The new agents are Peri Ganbarg, Kyra Nathanson, Emily Gimbel and Grace Stuart.

Ganbarg and Nathanson are based in the agency’s New York office with Gimbel and Stuart based in Los Angeles.

“We are so proud to celebrate these fantastic young executives taking the next step in their careers. Each has displayed exemplary teamwork, outstanding taste and an extreme passion that will make them the next generation of leaders in our industry,” said Buchwald West Coast President Julia Buchwald.

“We welcome these talented women to our agent ranks and are proud of continuing to identify and promote talent from within the company,” added West Coast Co-Head Ryan Martin.