Broadway’s Covid Autumn: Brand-Name Hits Thrived While Riskier Shows Starved – Report

Broadway’s pre-Omicron autumn might best be described using a song lyric sung on stage every night by American Utopia‘s David Byrne: “Same as it ever was.”

As disappointing but hardly surprising private box office data obtained by The New York Times indicates, Broadway audiences returned from the 18-month pandemic shutdown last fall with old habits intact. Ticket-buyers chose big, brand-name musicals (think Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King, et.al.) and some equally high-profile plays (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Lehman Trilogy) while largely ignoring plays that were unfamiliar (Chicken & Biscuits) and/or experimental (Dana H., Is This a Room).

New musicals did not go unscathed: The critically panned Diana played to half-empty houses during the week that ended Dec. 12, while musicals that were acclaimed (Girl From the North Country) or received mixed reviews (Flying Over Sunset) didn’t seem to fare much better, at least during some fall weeks.

The box office figures obtained by The Times offer the first detailed glimpse of Broadway business during the post-shutdown era. The Broadway League, which has traditionally released show-by-show weekly grosses, this season has opted to release only the combined weekly figure for all Broadway productions. The League has said it made the decision at least in part due to the unusual nature of this season and the difficulty of using the figures in the season-to-season comparisons that have always figured into the League’s research data.

‘Is This A Room’, ‘Dana H.’ Chad Batka

The Times‘ report does not include show-by-show breakdowns for the post-December Omicron era, when Broadway attendance, receipts and the number of productions have plummeted to modern history lows. In early January, overall attendance dropped to about 60% of capacity, though more recent weeks have indicated steady, if sleight, improvement.

But as The Times report suggests, the League’s combined box office figures give little hint of whatever pain or joy is being experienced by each individual show. During Thanksgiving week, Times journalist Michael Paulson writes, the average ticket price at Hamilton was $297, while at Chicken & Biscuits the average was $35.

The figures obtained by The Times cover mid-September through Dec. 12, just prior to the Omicron surge.

Among the findings: