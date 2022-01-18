Broadway Box Office Stays Flat At $18.5 Million With Attendance At 66% Of Capacity

Broadway box office stayed slim last week, with a total gross of $18,496,689 holding even with the previous week, and total attendance of 162,566 rising a small 4%.

Granted, the totals reflect a smaller roster of 25 productions (compared to 27 the previous week), so the tallies indicate some improvement on a per-show basis. And last week – the week ending Jan. 16 – saw no Covid cancellations, a positive sign after weeks of disruption.

Still, the total attendance figure represents just 66% of all available seats, a fairly negligible improvement over the previous week’s dismal figure. The average ticket price on Broadway was $114, down from the previous week’s $116 and off considerably from the pre-holiday averages in the upper $120s.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $387,553,775, with total attendance of 3,075,753 at about 80% of capacity.

The Broadway League is not releasing box office numbers for individual shows this season, in a break with tradition, so the exact impact of audience declines on each particular production is unverifiable.

Productions reporting performances on Broadway during the week ending Jan. 16 were Ain’t Too Proud; Aladdin; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Clyde’s; Come From Away; Company; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Dear Evan Hansen; Flying Over Sunset; Girl From the North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical!; The Music Man; The Phantom of the Opera; Six; Skeleton Crew; Slave Play; Tina; To Kill a Mockingbird; and Wicked.