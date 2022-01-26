You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Passes Domestic Box Office Of First Film, More Proof There’s Moviegoing During Pandemic

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Searchlight Closes $7.5M U.S. Deal For Sundance Pic 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'; Hulu Releasing
Read the full story

Broadway Box Office Slides 11% To $16M As Roster Drops To 21 Shows

Girl from North Country
Broadway's 'Girl From The North Country' played final week, with possible spring return Matthew Murphy

Broadway continued its winter freeze last week, with box office dropping 11% to a slim $16,494,289 for its meager 21-show roster. Attendance for the week ending Jan. 23 was 152,135, a slip of 6% from the previous week.

The reduced roster – the previous week had 25 productions on the boards – did seem to help at least some per-show attendances: In all, total attendance was at 75% of Broadway capacity, a noticeable jump from the previous week’s 66%.

The figures also reflect the reduced prices of the twice-annual Broadway Week promotion (actually, nearly a month this year, ending Feb. 13), with two-for-one tickets available at many shows.

Despite a modest $108 average ticket price, many potential theater-goers apparently remained reluctant to venture out during New York’s still-concerning – if significantly receding – Omicron wave. No Broadway production last week saw any canceled performances last week due to illness.

Related Story

Broadway Box Office Stays Flat At $18.5 Million With Attendance At 66% Of Capacity

Still, four productions were gone from the roster, including To Kill a Mockingbird (on hiatus until June 1) and the closed Flying Over Sunset, Ain’t Too Proud and Clyde’s. Next week’s roster will be thinner still, with the departures of Girl From The North Country (eyeing a potential spring return) and Slave Play.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $404,048,064, with total attendance of 3,227,888 at about 80% of capacity.

The Broadway League is not releasing box office numbers for individual shows this season, in a break with tradition, so the exact impact of audience declines on each particular production is unverifiable.

Productions reporting performances on Broadway during the week ending Jan. 23 were  Aladdin; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Dear Evan Hansen; Girl From the North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical!; The Music Man; The Phantom of the Opera; Six; Skeleton Crew; Slave Play; Tina; and Wicked.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad