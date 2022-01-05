Brillstein Entertainment Signs ‘SNL’ Cast Member Aristotle Athari

EXCLUSIVE: Aristotle Athari, the first male Persian/Middle Eastern descent cast member of Saturday Night Live, has signed with Brillstein Entertainment. He is the second overall Persian/Middle Eastern descent cast member of SNL following alum Nasim Pedrad and is getting rave reviews with his recent sketch with Rami Malek on the show.

Athari is best known for his work acting in, writing, and directing Comedy Central’s Goatface opposite collaborators Hasan Minaj, Fahim Anwar, and Asif Ali. He is also known for playing Gabe the programmer in the final season of HBO’s Silicon Valley.

He was named to Just For Laugh’s New Faces in 2021 and recently directed Will Smith’s snapchat series Will From Home, along with stand-up comedy specials for Rosebud Baker, Ian Edwards, Fahim Anwar, Erik Griffin, and Tom Arnold that have aired on Comedy Central, Showtime, and NBC.

Athari continues to be repped by Hyperion, CAA for comedy touring, and Annie H. Lee at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown, Passman.