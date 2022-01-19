‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Photos: Dancing Anthony & Kate, BFFs Penelope & Eloise, Daphne And Queen Charlotte

(L-R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 204 of Bridgerton

Netflix has released new photos from the upcoming second season of its hit Regency England drama Bridgerton ahead of its March 25 debut. They include Season 2 romantic protagonists Anthony and Kate at a ball from Episode 4 giving out vibes very similar to Daphne and Simon’s first dance in Episode 2 of Season 1.

Also included are photos of the series’ fan favorite BFFs, Penelope (aka Lady Whistledown) and Eloise, the Bridgerton brothers during fencing practice, a first glimpse at Daphne in Season 2, Kate showing off some hunting skills in front of the Bridgerton boys, and Queen Charlotte engaging in her favorite past time — reading the latest Lady Whistledown gossip. There is a new photo of the Sharma sisters as well as a shot of Portia Featherington with her daughters in surprising ball attire — all have ditched their signature garnish florals for slick neutral-colored gowns. (The bright colors are not completely gone from the sisters’ wardrobe as evidenced by the dress Penelope is wearing during her chat with Eloise.)

Here are the new photos.

From left: Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Liam Daniel/Netflix

From left: Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

From left: Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

From left: Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma Liam Daniel/Netflix

From left: Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Rupert Young as Jack Liam Daniel/Netflix

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte Liam Daniel/Netflix