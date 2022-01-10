ICM Agent Brett Pacis Formally Joins UTA’s Entertainment & Culture Marketing Practice

UTA has confirmed that veteran ICM entertainment brand marketing agent Brett Pacis has joined the company’s Entertainment & Culture Marketing practice, which is a division of newly acquired MediaLink. Its clients include Delta Air Lines, General Motors, Google, LinkedIn, among others.

Pacis was one of three ICM agents who recently left to join other representation firms.

In mid-December, UTA acquired media and marketing industry strategic advisory firm MediaLink. As part of the deal, UTA Marketing became a division of MediaLink and rebranded its name to UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, where it carries on its work at the intersection of brands, marketing and the creative community. MediaLink, which continues to be led by its founder Michael E. Kassan, has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and London.

Pacis comes to UTA after 15 years at ICM Partners where he led the corporate representation business for the agency’s Global Branded Entertainment Group, working with such brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Richemont, Saks Fith Avenue and Vizio. He led the day-to-day operations, talent procurement and negotiations, film and television product placement and integration, sports and music partnerships, and entertainment marketing strategies. He negotiated deals including partnerships with BAFTA, Wimbledon, Virgin Galactic, US Ski & Snowboard, as well as executed campaigns with Olympians Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, John Mayer, Tom Hiddleston, Nicholas Hoult and James Corden.

Pacis also handled commercials and endorsements for artists and athletes such as Desus & Mero, Ashley Benson, Chloe Fineman, John Cena and David Hasselhoff.