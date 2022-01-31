‘Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Strikes Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television

Roy Kent is staying with Warner Bros FC.

Ted Lasso star, writer and co-exec producer Brett Goldstein has struck an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

The Brit, best known for his on-screen role as the hardman of AFC Richmond, will develop and produce new series with the studio as part of the multi-year agreement. The deal, which covers writing, development and producing rather than acting, marks Goldstein’s first overall pact.

It comes as he is in hot demand. Goldstein is working on Season 3 Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, which is set to start production soon, and recently set up Jason Segal-fronted therapist comedy series Shrinking at Apple, which gave it a 10-episode order, alongside his Ted Lasso boss Bill Lawrence.

Goldstein, who won the 2021 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, previously created and exec produced AMC anthology series Soulmates with Will Bridges. The series, which starred the likes of Succession’s Sarah Snook and Billions’ David Costabile, was renewed for a second season in August 2020.

The host of the Films to Be Buried With podcast, Goldstein broke through with acting roles on Channel 4 comedy Drifters as well as Ricky Gervais comedy Derek. He also wrote for The Catherine Tate Live Show.

He said: “Much like the character Joe Gillis in Sunset Blvd, I’ve always dreamed of having my own parking space at Warners, and it’s extraordinary to see that dream come true,” Goldstein said. “I do, however, hope the comparison ends there and I don’t wind up dead in a pool having been shot by an insane older movie star. As long as that doesn’t happen, I’m very excited and extremely honoured to be embarking on new and exciting adventures with the excellent brothers* at Warners. (*Not all the people that work there are related. Apparently.)”

Goldstein is repped by Mosaic, B-Side Management, LARK and Hansen Jacobson Teller.