Breck Denny Dies: Actor-Writer & Groundlings Comic Was 34

Robert Breck Denny Jr., a writer and actor who guested on such series as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ratched and The Shrink Next Door and was a member of comedy troupe The Groundlings, has died. He was 34.

His family said Denny died Monday in Santa Barbara, CA, of a rare spontaneous splenic artery rupture.

After graduating from New York University with creative writing degree, Breck went into comedy writing and acting. He was a member of the Sunday Company at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, and his play Nickel Dickers won the Encore! Producer’s Award at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Breck’s TV credits also include Heels, Dead to Me, The Friendless Five and Mom Cops, and he appeared in commercials for Ford, Progressive and Mike’s Hard Lemonade, among others.

He also wrote, produced and starred in The Last Piece, a 2019 short film directed by Will Lowell.

He is survived by fiancée Emily Levitan, who is Director of Original Series at Netflix; his parents Robert Breck Denny Sr. and Ninna Denny; sisters Liza Oneglia, Carter Denny Adams and Louise Denny Considine; and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation to The Groundlings Theatre & School in Los Angeles or Kieve Wavus Education and donating blood to Vitalant in California or the Red Cross nationwide.