‘Boys Of Summer’: Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner & More Board Family Adventure Pic Toplined By Mel Gibson And Mason Thames

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Nora Zehetner (Grey’s Anatomy), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters) and Noah Cottrell (Punky Brewster) have joined the cast of Boys of Summer, the family adventure film from actor-director David Henrie (This Is the Year, Wizards of Waverly Place) that is now in production in North Carolina.

They will star alongside the previously announced Mel Gibson and Mason Thames.

In the film scripted by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), a local boy (Thames) whose best friend is mysteriously taken begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the children of Martha’s Vineyard. Soon after seeking the help of an aging detective (Gibson), he discovers that he’s on the path of a witch who has recently retired to his island.

Mark Fasano, James Henrie, John Blanford and Dan McDonough are producing, with Darren Moorman, Scott Pomeroy, Tobias Weymar, Annie Mohoney, Lorenzo Henrie and Amanda Devine serving as executive producers.

Bracco is an Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee known for her turns in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas and David Chase’s The Sopranos, among many other film and TV projects. She will next feature as the voice of Sofia the Seagull in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action adaptation of Pinocchio for Disney+.

Zehetner portrays Dr. Reed Adamson in Shonda Rhimes’ long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and can also be seen in Disney+’s series adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s book The Right Stuff.

Lerner stars as Brad in ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years, with Witherspoon set to appear in Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman’s upcoming action-adventure pic Secret Headquarters. Cottrell appeared in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s 2018 film Skyscraper starring Dwayne Johnson, and will next be seen in Peacock’s reboot of Punky Brewster.

Bracco is represented by A3 Artists Agency and One Entertainment; Zehetner by APA and Inspire Entertainment; Lerner by Paradigm and Teri B Talent Management; Witherspoon by Osbrink Talent and J Pervis Talent; Cottrell by Innovative Artists and The Kim Dawson Agency; and Henrie by A3 Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment.