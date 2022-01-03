‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Premiere Viewership 13% Higher Than ‘Hawkeye’

When it came to the Wednesday through Sunday viewership of Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, 1.7 million U.S. households tuned in to learn more about the mysterious bounty hunter’s origins in the first episode, “Stranger in a Strange Land.” That episode dropped on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The audience for Book of Boba Fett, measured by Samba TV across 46M TV devices with a panel of 3 million Smart TV households who watched at last five minutes, was 13% higher than the 5-day premiere of Disney+/Marvel’s Hawkeye, which was watched by 1.5M HHs from Nov. 24-28.

Loki was the first prominent Disney+/Marvel series to drop on a Wednesday. That series still ranks as the highest 5-day premiere for a Disney+ series per Samba TV which clocked 2.5M U.S. households; Book of Boba Fett Ep. 1 pacing 32% behind it.

Of the top 25 largest markets for Boba Fett, Portland, OR over-indexed the most (+71%), followed by Seattle, WA (+59%) and Sacramento, CA (+20%).

In the UK, Book of Boba Fett was watched by 188K households (-6% behind Hawkeye), 69K German households (+10% from Hawkeye) and 13K Australian house holds (86% ahead of the Kate Bishop show).

In the UK, North East and Cumbria over-indexed the most (+24%), followed by North West (+16%) for the Robert Rodriguez-directed, Jon Favreau-written episode.

In Germany, the bounty hunter overperformed in Hessen (+17%), followed by Nordrhein-Westfalen (+17%).

