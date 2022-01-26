Bobby Brown & A&E Team On ‘Biography’ Special & Docuseries

A&E Network is taking a deep dive into the life of R&B legend Bobby Brown with a two-night Biography event special and new docuseries.

A&E will premiere Biography: Bobby Brown, a two-night event which follows the ups and downs of Brown’s journey to pop culture fame, on May 30 and May 31 at 8 PM. Following at 10 PM May 31, is the premiere of 12-episode docuseries Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, with new episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays thereafter at 9 PM.



Biography: Bobby Brown takes a personal look at the American Music Award winner’s journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston. according to A&E. The documentary includes interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill, as well as his family, friends

Docuseries Bobby Brown: Every Little Step moves in to the present day for an exclusive look at Brown’s life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.

Biography: Bobby Brown is produced for A&E Network by Brown Ribbon Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films. Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown serve as executive producers for Brown Ribbon Entertainment. Tara Long, J. Kevin Swain and Lauren Lazin serve as executive producers for eOne. Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez serve as executive producers Creature Films.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step is produced for A&E Network by Brown Ribbon Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films. Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown serve as executive producers for Brown Ribbon Entertainment. Tara Long, Gennifer Gardiner and Alastair Surprise serve as executive producers for eOne. Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez serve as executive producers for Creature Films.