Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

David Ramsey To Star In Arrowverse Series ‘Justice U’ In The Works At The CW

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Amazon, MGM Ink Big Deals For Jake Gyllenhaal-Guy Ritchie Action Pic
Read the full story

Bob Saget Interview Taped Last Month To Air Friday On ‘CBS Mornings’

Comedian Bob Saget gave one of his final interviews to CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook last month, and the talk will air tomorrow on CBS Mornings.

Watch a clip from the interview above.

In the interview, which was taped Dec. 6, Saget speaks to LaPook about losing his sister in 1994 to scleroderma, a connective tissue disease. Saget explains how humor and performing helped him cope with the grief, saying, “It was a defense mechanism, and it truly helped me survive.”

Saget, who starred in television’s Full House and hosted American’s Funniest Home Videos, died Jan. 9 in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida (he had performed in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach the previous evening). Although a cause of death has not yet been determined, a Florida medical examiner has ruled out drugs or foul play.

LaPook’s interview with Saget will air Friday, Jan. 14, on CBS Mornings. The morning show, co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on CBS.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad