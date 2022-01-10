Bob Saget Dies: Comedian And ‘Full House’ Star Was 65

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who notably starred as the patriarch on ABC’s Full House, has died at 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter Saget died in a hotel room on Sunday in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. No signs of foul play or drug use was present noted the onsite detectives.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget’s cause of death has also not been released yet.

“We are beyond devastated to learn of the untimely passing of our dear friend Bob Saget,” Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Saget’s management, wrote in a statement. “Bob was not only a longtime client of our company but we considered him part of our extended family as well. Bob cherished his family and friends above all else and we will all miss him terribly.”

The comedian was recently on a comedy tour and visited several destinations in Florida. The tour was scheduled to go through June 2022.

Last night, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and even tweeted out a message of appreciation for the audience.

“Loved tonight’s show in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to Tim Wilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check bobsaget.com for my dates in 2022,” Saget wrote.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Saget was most known for his role as Danny Tanner on the popular sitcom Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995 on ABC.

In addition to acting, Saget memorably hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997, a role he held simulatenously with his starring role on Full House.

In 1998, Saget directed his first feature film Dirty Work starring Norm MacDonald and Artie Lange.

