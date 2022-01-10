You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Bob Saget, Comedian And 'Full House' Star, Dies At 65
Bob Saget Dies: Comedian And ‘Full House’ Star Was 65

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who notably starred as the patriarch on ABC’s Full House, has died at 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter Saget died in a hotel room on Sunday in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. No signs of foul play or drug use was present noted the onsite detectives.

Saget’s cause of death has also not been released yet.

“We are beyond devastated to learn of the untimely passing of our dear friend Bob Saget,” Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Saget’s management, wrote in a statement. “Bob was not only a longtime client of our company but we considered him part of our extended family as well. Bob cherished his family and friends above all else and we will all miss him terribly.”

The comedian was recently on a comedy tour and visited several destinations in Florida. The tour was scheduled to go through June 2022.

Last night, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and even tweeted out a message of appreciation for the audience.

“Loved tonight’s show in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to Tim Wilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check bobsaget.com for my dates in 2022,” Saget wrote.

Saget was most known for his role as Danny Tanner on the popular sitcom Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995 on ABC.

In addition to acting, Saget memorably hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997, a role he held simulatenously with his starring role on Full House.

In 1998, Saget directed his first feature film Dirty Work starring Norm MacDonald and Artie Lange.

MORE TO COME…

