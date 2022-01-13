Bob Saget’s Car Picked Up At LAX By John Mayer, Jeff Ross In Video Tribute To Their Fallen Friend

John Mayer and Jeff Ross remembered the late Bob Saget as they performed one final task for their friend – retrieving his car at Los Angeles International airport.

The two posted an Instagram video Wednesday of their short road trip, which came three days after Saget’s unexpected death in Orlando at the Ritz-Carlton. He was 65.

Saget was remembered as the pickup team tooled down the 405 Freeway on the way to the airport.

“You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He loved you so much’? Everyone is held into place by Bob’s insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone,” Mayer said.

“I’ve never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life.”

Mayer talked about Saget’s commitment to family, which was cemented by the death of his sister, Gay, in 1994. Saget thereafter was committed to finding a cure for the disease that killed her.

“He had every excuse under the sun to be cynical, to be upset, to be distrusting,” Mayer said. “He had every reason to be the guy in the back of the bar, bitter. [Instead] he laughed and he spread joy, and his protest against the cruelty of these things was that he was going to smile and spread love and be childlike and be innocent and be loving.”

Ross noted that Saget “treated everyone like family. [Bob] really did take care of everybody … If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at 3 in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy. He loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were, your status … he somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of,” he continued. “There’s going to be something missing for a long time.”