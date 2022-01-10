Autopsy Indicates No Evidence Of Drugs Or Foul Play In Bob Saget Death, Florida Medical Examiner Confirms

The Florida chief medical examiner in charge of investigating the death of comedian Bob Saget said today that an autopsy performed this morning indicates no evidence of drug use or foul play.

“An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget,” said Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, in a statement. “Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room.

“At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” the statement continues. “The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

The examiner noted that the media will be notified when the final report has been completed.

Saget, whose unexpected death yesterday has shocked and saddened his friends and fans across the world, was found dead in his room at Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel Sunday. The Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos star had performed his stand-up comedy routine at a venue near Jacksonville, Florida Saturday night.

According to an Orange County [Florida] Sheriff’s Office report, Saget was found lying on his bed in his hotel room Sunday afternoon, unresponsive but without signs of foul play or trauma. The room, the report indicates, was in order, with “items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom.”

Family members, according to the report, had contacted hotel security when they were unable to reach Saget. A security officer entered the room, found the actor lying on the bed and, after checking for a pulse and finding none, instructed hotel staff to call 911. Paramedics and deputies arrived on scene and pronounced Saget dead.