Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Notes On The Season: Daniel Craig, Amy Pascal On Bond, Spidey And Oscar; Branagh And Campion Out At WGA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Peter Bogdanovich's Last Picture Show: NFT 'LIT Project 2 Flux' Starring Kim Basinger Set For Release Via Ethereum Blockchain
Read the full story

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Resumes Production In Georgia With Star Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright Black Panther
Letitia Wright in "Black Panther" Disney

After nearly two months off, the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are ready to resume production next week on the Marvel mega sequel. The news, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, was confirmed today by a person close to the situation. Marvel had no comment.

The film is also again listed among the projects in production in the state on the Georgia Film Office web site.

Deadline broke the news of Wright’s injury in August when, during an overnight shoot in Boston, the star was injured in an incident with a stunt rig. When the delay in production was announced in November, Marvel brass also revealed that the actress’ injuries were worse than previously thought.

“What we had initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious with Letitia suffering a critical shoulder fracture, and a concussion with severe side effects,” said Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Nate Moore in a statement.

It’s widely assumed that Wright’s character Shuri will take on a more prominent role in the sequel, and the note makes clear that there’s only so much shooting that can take place without one of the film’s stars. Wakanda Forever remains the most anticipated film on 2022 release calendar, according to one recent survey.

During a shift of several Marvel Studios titles, Disney moved the Black Panther sequel’s release date from July 8 to November 11, 2022, where it’s expected to remain.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad