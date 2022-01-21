‘Big City Greens’ Tunes Up With Disney Channel & Disney+ Movie Musical; Animated Series Lands Season 4 Order

EXCLUSIVE: Disney’s No. 1 show, Big City Greens, is getting a movie musical spinoff for both Disney Channel and Disney+, while also receiving a fourth-season renewal from Disney Channel. Season 3 premieres February 12.

With the fourth season, the series from creators Chris and Shane Houghton will tally more than 100 episodes, the show already being a Daytime Emmy-winning and Annie Award-nominated comedy.

Shane Houghton, left, and Chris Houghton Disney

Said Ayo Davis, PResident of Disney Branded Television: “Chris, Shane and their crew made this decision an easy one because they consistently turn their wellspring of bold ideas into entertainment that connects with kids and families, and appeals to fans of animation everywhere. They’re an important part of our TV animation studio which, guided by Meredith Roberts and her outstanding team, is key to our group’s creative footprint and success. Whether I’m at work or at home with my family, I join the millions of viewers around the world who are looking forward to all that Big City Greens has in store for us.”

The series is influenced by the Houghton brothers’ childhood in the small rural town of St. Johns, Michigan, with locations and characters inspired by their real-life family members and townsfolk and their experiences upon departing a rural farmland for college in big cities. Big City Greens premiered in 2018, and the Houghtons entered into an overall deal at Disney Television Animation last year.

Winter Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Season 3 brings a big change for the optimistic mischief-maker Cricket Green, who moved from the country to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family: hard-working father Bill, sweet-and-sour Gramma Alice and quirky older sister Tilly — who will participate in a rite-of-passage event this coming season, one that’s uniquely Green-style. The first and second seasons are available on Disney+. The Houghton brothers also have two short form Disney Channel series —Broken Karaoke and Random Rings — each featuring characters from Big City Greens.

Big City Greens stars Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani (Scandal) as Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington (How I Met Your Mother) as Tilly Green and Bob Joles (Puss in Boots) as Bill Green.

The movie and series creative team includes Michael Coughlin (The Muppets) as producer, Stephen Sandoval (The Owl House) as co-EP and Joachim Horsley (Spirit Riding Free) as composer. Big City Greens is a production of Disney Television Animation.

The Houghtons are represented by Julie Kane-Ritsch of The Gotham Group and attorney Matthew Saver.