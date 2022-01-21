You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Betty White’s Final Message Thanks Fans For Support Of Her Animal Welfare Challenge

A final message from Betty White has been posted to Instagram, thanking supporters of “The Betty White Challenge,” which asked fans to donate to animal welfare charities on what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

White died at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, but fans apparently have honored her final wish to support animal welfare.

“Good morning! As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge￼�. She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals ❤️”

 

