Berlin Film Festival Unveils Series, Generation & Co-Pro Market Line-Ups

The program announcements continue for this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, with the Series and Generation strands both unveiling today, as well as the line-up for the Co-Production Market. Scroll down for the lists of titles.

The Berlinale Series selection, which is increasingly becoming a more high-profile part of the festival, again boasts several buzzy titles.

Premiering in Berlin will be Amazon Prime Video’s Argentinian series Yosi, The Regretful Spy, the Swedish show Lust from HBO Max, Sky’s UK series The Rising, and Lone Scherfig Danish show The Shift, which comes from local broadcaster TV2.

The Generation strand, which features youth-focused cinema, includes 14 features this year. The selection marks the last of long-time Generation head Maryanne Redpath.

Elsewhere, the European Film Market has confirmed titles for its Co-Production Market, which like the rest of the industry activity will take place virtually this year.

The Berlinale runs February 10-20 this year, but as revealed earlier this week, it will premiere all titles in a condensed time frame, February 10-16, with the awards taking place on February 16. The remaining four days will be dedicated to catch-up screenings.

The EFM meanwhile has moved online. Travel allowing, there is expected to be a healthy contingent of international press at the festival this year, with screenings and press conferences not being made available online. Industry meanwhile are mixed on whether they will make the trip to Germany’s capital this year.

Berlinale Series 2022:

Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy)

Argentina

Creator: Daniel Burman

Showrunner: Daniel Burman

Directors: Daniel Burman, Sebastián Borensztein

with Natalia Oreiro, Gustavo Bassani, Mercedes Morán, Alejandro Awada, Carla Quevedo, Minerva Casero

Broadcaster: Amazon Prime Video

3/8 episodes

World premiere

Lust

Sweden

Creator: Frans Milisic Wiklund, Co-Creators: Åsa Kalmér, Julia Dufvenius, Sofia Helin, Anja Lundqvist

Director: Ella Lemhagen

with Sofia Helin, Anja Lundqvist, Julia Dufvenius, Elin Klinga

Broadcaster: HBO Max

4/8 episodes

World premiere

Podezření (Suspicion)

Czech Republic, France

Showrunner: Štěpán Hulík

Director: Michal Blaško

with Klára Melíšková, Denisa Barešová, Miroslav Hanuš, Ivan Trojan, Milena Steinmasslová

Broadcasters: Czech Television, ARTE

2/4 episodes

International premiere

The Rising

United Kingdom

Creators: Pete McTighe, Charlotte Wolf

Directors: Ed Lilly, Thora Hilmarsdottir, Paul Walker, Carl Tibbetts

with Clara Rugaard, Matthew McNulty, Emily Taaffe, Nicholas Gleaves, Solly McCleod, Nenda Neururer

Broadcaster: Sky

2/8 episodes

World premiere

The Shift

Denmark

Creator: Lone Scherfig

Showrunner: Lone Scherfig

Directors: Søren Balle, Ole Christian Madsen, Lone Scherfig

with Sofie Gråbøl, Pål Sverre Hagen, Marijana Jankovic, Sara Hjort Ditlevsen, Afshin Firouzi, Mattias Nordkvist

Broadcaster: TV2

2/8 episodes

World premiere

Svörtu sandar (Black Sands)

Iceland

Creators: Aldís Amah Hamilton, Ragnar Jónsson, Baldvin Z, Andri Óttarsson

Director: Baldvin Z

with Aldís Amah Hamilton, Þór Tulinius, Kolbeinn Arnbjörnsson, Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir, Ævar Þór Benediktsson, Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir, Aron Már Ólafsson

Broadcaster: Channel 2 Iceland

2/8 episodes

International premiere

Le temps des framboises (Last Summers of the Raspberries)

Canada

Creators: Philippe Falardeau, Florence Longpré

Director: Philippe Falardeau

with Sandrine Bisson, Edison Ruiz, Micheline Lanctôt, Paul Doucet, Elijah Patrice Baudelot

Broadcaster: Club illico

2/10 episodes

World premiere

Generations

Generation Kplus Features

Bimileui eondeok (The Hill of Secrets)

South Korea

by Lee Ji-eun

with Moon Seung-a, Jang Sun, Lim Sun-woo

World premiere / debut film

Juunt Pastaza entsari (Waters of Pastaza)

Portugal

by Inês T. Alves

World premiere / documentary form / debut film

Moja Vesna

Australia / Slovenia

by Sara Kern

with Loti Kovačič, Mackenzie Mazur, Gregor Bakovič, Claudia Karvan

World premiere / debut film

My Small Land

Japan

by Emma Kawawada

with Lina Arashi, Daiken Okudaira

World premiere / debut film

El reino de dios (The Realm of God)

Mexico

by Claudia Sainte-Luce

with Diego Armando Lara Lagunes, Lizbeth Gabriela Nolasco Hernández, Margarita Guevara González

World premiere

Rooz-e sib (The Apple Day)

Iran

by Mahmoud Ghaffari

with Mahdi Pourmoosa, Arian Rastkar, Zhila Shahi, Khodadad Bakhshizade

World premiere

Shabu

Netherlands

by Shamira Raphaëla

International Premiere / documentary form / debut film

Terykony (Boney Piles)

Ukraine

by Taras Tomenko

World premiere / documentary form

Generation 14plus Features

Alis

Colombia / Chile / Romania

by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck

World premiere / documentary form

Bubble

Japan

by Tetsurō Araki

with Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Tasuku Hatanaka

World premiere / animation

Kalle Kosmonaut

Germany

by Günther Kurth, Tine Kugler

World premiere / documentary form

Skhema (Scheme)

Kazakhstan

by Farkhat Sharipov

with Victoriya Romanova, Tair Svintsov

World premiere

Stay Awake

USA

by Jamie Sisley

with Wyatt Oleff, Fin Argus, Chrissy Metz

World premiere / debut film

Strana Sascha (The Land of Sasha)

Russian Federation

by Julia Trofimova

with Mark Eidelstein, Maria Matsel, Evgenia Gromova, Dmitry Endaltsev

World premiere

Generation Kplus Shorts

Die allerlangweiligste Oma auf der ganzen Welt (The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World)

Germany

by Damaris Zielke

with Charlotte Boon, Luise Lunow

World premiere / animation

Alma y Paz (Alma and Paz)

Mexico / USA

by Cris Gris

with Elisa Garza T. Gonzales, Cris Gris, Maria Isabel Garcia Mora

International Premiere

Čuči čuči (Hush Hush Little Bear)

Latvia

by Māra Liniņa

with Kristīne Zadovska, Andris Keišs

World premiere / animation

Datsun

New Zealand

by Mark Albiston

with Mickey Reddish, Billy R. McCarthy, Tate Harrow, Ashley Harnett

International premiere

Gong ji (Rooster)

Myanmar

by Myo Aung

with Hung Hsia Hsu, Lin-Chi Lee

International premiere

Louis I., König der Schafe (Louis I., King of the Sheep)

Germany / USA

by Markus Wulf

with Mark Waschke

World premiere / animation

Luce and the Rock

Belgium / France / Netherlands

by Britt Raes

with Fien Raes, Karolien Raes, Caspar Raes

World premiere / animation

La reine des renards (The Queen of the Foxes)

Switzerland

by Marina Rosset

with Marina Rosset, Mélia Roger

World premiere / animation

To Vancouver

Greece

by Artemis Anastasiadou

with Margianna Karvouniari, Vassilis Koutsogiannis

International premiere

Le variabili dipendenti (The Dependent Variables)

Italy

by Lorenzo Tardella

with Simone Evangelista, Mattia Rega

World premiere

Wheels on the Bus

Nepal

by Surya Shahi

with Man Bahadur Tamata, Hari Budha, Chandra Rawal

World premiere

Zuza v zahradách (Suzie in the Garden)

Czech Republic / Slovakia

by Lucie Sunková

with Hannah McDonnell, Zuzana Kronerová, Michal Domonkoš, Soňa Spišiaková

World premiere / animation

Generation 14plus Shorts

Aos dezasseis (At Sixteen)

Portugal

by Carlos Lobo

with Ana Ribeiro

World premiere

Born in Damascus

United Kingdom by Laura Wadha

International Premiere / documentary form

La fièvre (Fever)

Switzerland

by Matias Carlier

with David Evora, Marie Pons, Vincent Aubert

International premiere

Funkele

Netherlands

by Nicole Jachmann

with Claire Porro, Julia Olsthoorn, Jesse Meisters, Jonas Coppus

International premiere

Lay Me by the Shore

Canada

by David Findlay

with Isla Pouliot, Kayla Smith

World premiere

Memoir of a Veering Storm

Greece

by Sofia Georgovassili

with Daphne Peel, Konstantinos Sideris, Stefania Sotiropoulou, Maria Kallimani

World premiere

Meneath: The Hidden Island of Ethics

Canada

by Terril Calder

with Lake Delisle, Gail Maurice, Kent McQuaid, Terril Calder

International Premiere / animation

Tinashé

Australia

by Tig Terera

with Negassa Sarka, Raji Olana, Trinna Talasaia

International Premiere

West by God

USA

by Scott Lazer

with Aphrodite Armstrong, Kyle Riggs, Michael Washington

World premiere

Berlinale Co-Production Market 2022:

– Mehal Sefari (director: Abraham Gezahagne), Abricom Multimedia, Ethiopia & Gobez Media, Canada/Ethiopia

– Las Corrientes (director: Milagros Mumenthaler), Alina Film, Switzerland & Ruda Cine, Argentina

– The Paris Project (director: Arno Salters), Beluga Tree, Belgium

– Jimpa (director: Sophie Hyde), Closer Productions, Australia

– Mother (director: Teona Strugar Mitevska), Entre chien et Loup, Belgium

– Ortalan (director: Nariman Aliev), ForeFilms, Ukraine

– The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands (director: Nathalie Álvarez Mesén), Hobab, Sweden & Resolve Media, USA

– The Wind Also Sings (director: Hadi Ghandour), Incognito Films & Virginie Films, France

– Bonefever (director: Bence Fliegauf), Inforg-M&M Film & Fraktál Film, Hungary

– 20,000 Species of Bees (director: Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren), Inicia Films & Gariza Films, Spain

– The Difficult Bride (director: Rubaiyat Hossain), Khona Talkies, Bangladesh

– Truly Madly Deeply (director: Carlo Sironi), Kino Produzioni, Italy

– Yellow Letters (director: İlker Catak), Liman Film, Turkey & if… Productions, Germany

– Slow (director: Marija Kavtaradze), M-Films, Lithuania

– Texas Soul Sister (director: Pascale Lamche), Maneki Films & Haut Et Court Doc, France

– Kafka (director: Agnieszka Holland), Marlene Film Production, Czech Republic & Film and Music Entertainment, United Kingdom / Ireland

– In the Shadow of the Horns (director: Ognjen Glavonić), Non-Aligned Films, Serbia

– Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day (director: Tina Gharavi), Piccadilly Pictures & Asterisk Films, United Kingdom

– The Spring (director: Ivan Ostrochovský), Punkchart Films, Slovakia

“Berlinale Directors” Projects:

– My Favourite Cake (directors: Maryam Moghaddam & Behtash Sanaeeha), Caractères Productions, France & Honare Khiyal, Iran

– Heia, Heia, Safari! (director: Radu Jude), jip Film & Verleih, Germany & Micro Film, Romania

– Eunuch (director: Udita Bhargava), Schiwago Film, Germany

– No Beast So Fierce (director: Burhan Qurbani), Sommerhaus Filmproduktion, Germany

“Rotterdam-Berlinale Express”:

– Love on Trial (director: Koji Fukada), Knockonwood, Japan & Survivance, France

“Talent Project Market” – Projects and Selected Producer-Talents

– Breed (director: Kate Dolan), Blinder Films (producer: Evan Horan), Ireland

– The Trials of Alien Life (director: Ian Lagarde), Colonelle Films (producer: Sarah Mannering), Canada

– Girls Will Be Girls (director: Shuchi Talati), Crawling Angel Films (producer: Pooja Chauhan), India

– Available Now (director: Assaf Machnes), KM Productions (producer: Kobi Mizrahi), Israel

– Sadrack (director: Narcisse Wandji), Les Films d’Ebène (producer: Evodie N. Ngueyeli), Cameroon

– Lucky Strikes(director: Vivienne Vaughn), MHK Productions (producer: Maya Korn), USA

– Don’t Cry, Butterfly (director: Duong Dieu Linh), Momo Film Co (producer: Tan Si En), Singapore & Vietnam

– Hana Korea (director: Frederik Sølberg), Seesaw Pictures (producer: Heejung Oh), South Korea & Denmark

– Cachalote (director: Angelo Defanti), Sobretudo Produção (producer: Bárbara Defanti), Brazil

– Kevlar Soul (director: Maria Eriksson-Hecht), Zentropa Sweden (producer: Ronny Fritsche), Sweden