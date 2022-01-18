Berlin Film Festival Finalizes Panorama Line-Up; Unveils Series Market & Co-Pro Series Selections

The program announcements continue for the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival this week, with the full Panorama line-up now confirmed.
Adding to the initial titles unveiled back in April are films including Alain Guiraudie’s Nobody’s Hero, which opens the strand this year.
Also confirmed today were the titles that will participate in the Berlinale Series Market and Co-Pro Series event this year.
Taking part in Berlinale Series Market Selects will be The Fear Index, the upcoming show from Left Bank Pictures that is set to star Josh Hartnett, as well as projects from Keshet, Viaplay and Globo. See the full lists below.
Tomorrow, Berlin chiefs Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek will unveil the 2022 Competition line-up at an event that kicks off at 11AM CET.
Panorama Additions:
Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm (Love, Deutschmarks and Death)
Germany
by Cem Kaya
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
Baqyt (Happiness)
Kazakhstan
by Askar Uzabayev
with Laura Myrzakhmetova, Yerbolat Alkozha
World premiere
Berdreymi (Beautiful Beings)
Iceland / Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / Czech Republic
by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
with Birgir Dagur Bjarkason, Áskell Einar Pálmason, Viktor Benóný Benediktsson, Snorri Rafn Frímannsson
World premiere
Bettina
Germany
by Lutz Pehnert
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
Cinco lobitos (Lullaby)
Spain
by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa
with Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez, Ramón Barea, Mikel Bustamante
World premiere / debut film
Concerned Citizen
Israel
by Idan Haguel
with Ariel Wolf, Shlomi Bertonov
World premiere
Una femmina (Una Femmina – The Code of Silence)
Italy
by Francesco Costabile
with Lina Siciliano, Fabrizio Ferracane, Anna Maria De Luca, Simona Malato, Luca Massaro
World premiere
Fogaréu
Brazil / France
by Flávia Neves
with Bárbara Colen, Eucir de Souza, Nena Inoue, Fernanda Vianna, Vilminha Chaves, Timothy Wilson, Typyire Ãwa
World premiere / debut film
Grand Jeté
Germany
by Isabelle Stever
with Sarah Nevada Grether, Emil von Schönfels, Susanne Bredehöft
World premiere
Heroji radničke klase (Working Class Heroes)
Serbia
by Miloš Pušić
with Jasna Djuričić, Boris Isaković, Predrag Momčilović, Stefan Beronja, Aleksandar Djurica, Bojana Milanović
World premiere
Kdyby radši hořelo (Somewhere Over the Chemtrails)
Czech Republic
by Adam Koloman Rybanský
with Miroslav Krobot, Michal Isteník, Anna Polívková
World premiere / debut film
No Simple Way Home
Kenya / South Sudan / South Africa
by Akuol de Mabior
World premiere / debut film / Panorama Dokumente
No U-Turn
Nigeria / South Africa / France / Germany
by Ike Nnaebue
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
El norte sobre el vacío (Northern Skies Over Empty Space)
Mexico
by Alejandra Márquez Abella
with Gerardo Trejoluna, Paloma Petra, Dolores Heredia, Juan Daniel García Treviño, Mayra Hermosillo
World premiere
Produkty 24 (Convenience Store)
Russian Federation / Slovenia / Turkey
by Michael Borodin
with Zukhara Sanzysbay, Lyudmila Vasilyeva, Tolibzhon Suleimanov, Nargiz Abdullaeva
World premiere / debut film
Viens je t’emmène (Nobody’s Hero)
France
by Alain Guiraudie
with Jean-Charles Clichet, Noémie Lvovsky, Iliès Kadri, Renaud Rutten, Doria Tillier
World premiere
Berlinale Series Market Selects 2022
Crna svadba (Black Wedding)
Serbia
Creators: Nemanja Ćipranić, Strahinja Madžarević
Showrunner: Ivana Miković
Director: Nemanja Ćipranić
with Uliks Fehmiu, Jelena Djokić, Nikola Kojo
Production Company: Firefly Productions
Broadcaster: Superstar TV, Radio Television of Serbia
World Sales: Firefly International
1/10 episodes
The Fear Index
England
Writers: Paul Andrew Williams, Caroline Bartleet
Director: David Caffrey
with Josh Hartnett, Arsher Ali, Leila Farzad
Production Companies: Left Bank Pictures in cooperation with Sky Studios
Broadcaster: Sky
World Sales: NBCUniversal Global Distribution
2/4 episodes
Filhas De Eva (A Woman’s Fate)
Brazil
Creators: Adriana Falcão, Jô Abdu, Martha Mendonça, Nelito Fernandes
Director: Leonardo Nogueira
with Renata Sorrah, Giovanna Antonelli, Vanessa Giácomo
Production Company: Globo
Broadcaster: Globoplay
World Sales: Globo
2/12 episodes
Harmonica
Sweden
Creators: Josephine Bornebusch, Jonas Karlsson
Director: Josephine Bornebusch
with Josephine Bornebusch, Jonas Karlsson, Eric Ericson
Production Company: Warner Bros. International Television Production Sweden
Broadcaster: Viaplay
World Sales: Nordic Entertainment Group
2/5 episodes
Identifikatsiya (Identification)
Russia
Creators: Vladlena Sandu, Nikita Ikonnikov
Showrunners: Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov
Director: Vladlena Sandu
with Lena Tronina, Polina Kutepova, Roman Vasilev
Production Company: 1-2-3 Production
Broadcaster: Premier
World Sales: 1-2-3 Production
2/8 episodes
Kfulim S3 (False Flag S3)
Israel
Creators: Maria Feldman, Leora Kamenetzky, Amit Cohen
Director: Oded Raz
with Miki Leon, Tali Sharon, Lena Fraifeld
Production Company: Spiro Films
Broadcaster: Keshet 12
World Sales: Keshet International
2/8 episodes
Oh Hell
Germany
Creator: Johannes Boss
Showrunner: Simon Ostermann
Director: Simon Ostermann, Lisa Miller
with Mala Emde, Edin Hasanović, Salka Weber
Production Company: Good Friends Filmproduktions GmbH
Broadcaster: Magenta TV, Warner TV Comedy
World Sales: Warner TV International
3/8 episodes
Recipes for Love and Murder
South Africa
Creators: Karen Jeynes, based on a novel by Sally Andrew
Showrunner: Thierry Cassuto
Directors: Christiaan Olwagen, Karen Jeynes
with Maria Doyle Kennedy, Tony Kgoroge, Kylie Fisher
Production Company: Both Worlds Pictures
Broadcaster: MNET, Acorn TV
World Sales: Global Screen
2/10 episodes
Storm Lara
Belgium
Creator: Daan Gielis
Director: Kadir Ferati Balci
with Ella Leyers, Wouter Hendrickx, Anemone Valcke
Production Company: A Private View
Broadcaster: Streamz
World Sales: Keshet International
4/4 episodes
Šutnja (The Silence)
Croatia, Ukraine
Creators: Marjan Alcevski, Miodrag Sila, Nebojsa Taraba, Dalibor Matanić
Showrunners: Miodrag Sila, Nebojsa Taraba
Director: Dalibor Matanić
with Kseniya Mishina, Goran Bogdan, Darko Milas
Production Companies: Drugi plan and HRT in coproduction with Beta Film, Star Media, OLL.TV and ZDF/ARTE
Broadcaster: HRT, OLL.TV
World Sales: Beta Film
1/6 episodes
Trom
Denmark, Faroe Islands
Creator: Torfinnur Jákupsson
Showrunner: Torfinnur Jákupsson
Directors: Kasper Barfoed, Davið Óskar Ólafsson, Peter Ahlén (co-director)
with Ulrich Thomsen, Maria Rich, Olaf Johannessen
Production Companies: REinvent Studios, KYK Pictures
Broadcaster: Viaplay, DR
World Sales: REinvent International Sales
2/6 episodes
Vanda
Portugal
Creator: Patricia Müller
Writers: Patricia Müller, Carmen Jimenez
Director: Simão Cayatte
with Gabriela Barros, João Baptista, Joana de Verona
Production Companies: SPi, S.A.; Legendary Television; La Panda Productions
Broadcaster: OPTO SIC (Portugal)
World Sales: Legendary Television
2/8 episodes
ZERV (Divided We Stand)
Germany
Producers: Gabriela Sperl, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann, Miriam Klein (EP)
Writers: Jens Köster, Kim Zimmermann, Gabriela Sperl, Michael Klette
Director: Dustin Loose
with Nadja Uhl, Fabian Hinrichs, Max Hubacher
Production Companies: Gabriela Sperl Produktion for W&B Television in collaboration with Wilma Film for ARD, MDR and ARD Degeto for Das Erste
Broadcaster: ARD, MDR, Das Erste
World Sales: Beta Film
1/6 episodes
Projects Selected for “Co-Pro Series” 2022
The Promised Land (writers: Paula Eleod, Marcelo Chaparro & Emiliano Torres; director: Emiliano Torres), Gaman Cine, Argentina
Nowheresville (creators: Caroline B. Arnesen & Rebecca W. Kjellmann; director: Rebecca W. Kjellmann), Hummelfilm, Norway
Belcanto (creators: Mariano Di Nardo, Antonio Manca & Federico Fava; director: tba), Lucky Red, Italy
The Report (writer: Ben von Rönne; director: tba), Match Factory Productions, Germany
Winterland (writers: Pauline Wolff & Jörgen Hjerdt; director: tba), Nimbus Film, Denmark
This Is Not A Murder Mystery (original idea: Matthias Lebeer & Christophe Dirickx; writers: Christophe Dirickx & Paul Baeten; directors: Hans Herbots & Matthias Lebeer), Panenka, Belgium
The Attachment Theory (showrunner: Radovan Síbrt; creators: Miro Šifra & Lucie Vaňková; director: Olmo Omerzu), Pink, Czech Republic
You Are Obsolete (creator: Steve Cochrane; director: tbd), Sienna Films, Canada
Spin Control (writer: Kaisa Pylkkänen; director: Alli Haapasalo), Tuffi Films, Finland
Project in cooperation with Series Mania:
Picadero (writers: Almudena Monzú & Mauricio Leiva Cock; director: Isabel Coixet), Amor Y Lujo & Zeta Studios, Spain & Fidelio Films, Colombia
