Berlin Film Festival Line-Up: Hong Sang-soo, Claire Denis & Ulrich Seidl In Competition; Sidebars Feature Peter Strickland, Andrew Dominik & Dario Argento

The 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (February 10-20) revealed its Competition line-up on Wednesday, scroll down for the full list.

As previously announced, the International Competition opens this year with François Ozon’s Peter Von Kant. Joining the Ozon pic today were 17 further features, including new films from Hong Sang-soo, Claire Denis, Ulrich Seidl, and Rithy Panh.

This marks Denis’ first time in Berlin’s Competition, having been a regular at Cannes over the years, while her last film High Life debuted at Toronto. The director’s new movie Both Sides of the Blade (previously known as Fire) stars Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon.

South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo picked up the Silver Bear for Best Director in 2020 for movie The Woman Who Ran. His latest pic is The Novelist’s Film, which Berlin Artistic Director today said celebrates chance encounters.

The Competition program is 17 world premieres plus one international premiere, namely Carol screenwriter Phyllis Nagy’s Call Jane, starring Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Mara, which will arrive in Berlin after its debut at Sundance.

On the documentary side, Cambodian doc stalwart Rithy Panh is back in Competition following his selection in 2020 with Irradiated. His intriguing-looking new feature, Everything Will Be Ok, utilizes claymation. Below is an image from the film.

Everything Will Be Ok

Alongside the Competition, also revealed today was the Encounters line-up. On the list is Peter Strickland with Flex Gourmet, which stars Asa Butterfield and Gwendoline Christi, and Bertrand Bonello with his new film Coma.

The Berlinale Special program was also completed, including Andrew Dominik latest Nick Cave collaboration This Much I Know To Be True, and a new film from horror icon Dario Argento, Dark Glasses, which features his daughter Asia in the cast.

As previously reported, the fest has changed its format for 2022 due to ongoing pandemic-related uncertainty. The European Film Market has moved online, while the festival is continuing with an in-person event, albeit in a condensed format, with every premiere screening taking place in the first six days of the event, and the award ceremony being hosted on February 16.

Further tweaks include cinema capacity being limited to 50%, masks and Covid passes being mandatory, and no festival parties being sanctioned. Read more about the changes here.

Berlin International Competition Line-Up 2022:

A E I O U – Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe (A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love)

Germany / France

by Nicolette Krebitz

with Sophie Rois, Udo Kier, Milan Herms, Nicolas Bridet

World premiere

Alcarràs

Spain / Italy

by Carla Simón

with Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset, Albert Bosch, Ainet Jounou, Josep Abad

World premiere

Avec amour et acharnement (Both Sides of the Blade)

France

by Claire Denis

with Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Bulle Ogier

World premiere

Rimini

Austria / France / Germany

by Ulrich Seidl

with Michael Thomas, Hans-Michael Rehberg, Tessa Göttlicher, Inge Maux, Claudia Martini

World premiere

Call Jane

USA

by Phyllis Nagy

with Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara

International premiere

Drii Winter (A Piece of Sky)

Switzerland / Germany

by Michael Koch

with Michèle Brand, Simon Wisler

World premiere

Everything Will Be Ok

France / Cambodia

by Rithy Panh

World premiere / documentary form

La ligne (The Line)

Switzerland / France / Belgium

by Ursula Meier

with Stéphanie Blanchoud, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Elli Spagnolo

World premiere

Leonora addio

Italy

by Paolo Taviani

with Fabrizio Ferracane, Matteo Pittiruti, Dania Marino, Dora Becker

World premiere

Les passagers de la nuit (The Passengers of the Night)

France

by Mikhaël Hers

with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quito Rayon-Richter, Noée Abita, Megan Northam, Thibault Vinçon, Emmanuelle Béart

World premiere

Nana (Before, Now & Then)

Indonesia

by Kamila Andini

with Happy Salma, Laura Basuki, Arswendy Bening Swara, Ibnu Jamil

World premiere

Peter von Kant

France

by François Ozon

with Denis Ménochet, Isabelle Adjani, Hanna Schygulla

World premiere / opening film

Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush (Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush)

Germany / France

by Andreas Dresen

with Meltem Kaptan, Alexander Scheer

World premiere

Robe of Gems

Mexico / Argentina / USA

by Natalia López Gallardo

with Nailea Norvind, Antonia Olivares, Aida Roa

World premiere / debut film

So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa (The Novelist’s Film)

South Korea

by Hong Sangsoo

with Lee Hyeyoung, Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa

World premiere

Un año, una noche (One Year, One Night)

Spain / France

by Isaki Lacuesta

with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Noémie Merlant, Quim Gutiérrez

World premiere

Un été comme ça (That Kind of Summer)

Canada

by Denis Côté

with Larissa Corriveau, Aude Mathieu, Laure Giappiconi, Anne Ratte Polle, Samir Guesmi

World premiere

Yin Ru Chen Yan (Return to Dust)

People’s Republic of China

by Li Ruijun

with Wu Renlin, Hai Qing

World premiere

Encounters:

A Little Love Package

Austria / Argentina

by Gastón Solnicki

with Angeliki Papoulia, Carmen Chaplin, Mario Bellatin

World premiere

À vendredi, Robinson (See You Friday, Robinson)

France / Switzerland / Iran / Lebanon

by Mitra Farahani

with Jean-Luc Godard, Ebrahim Golestan

World premiere / documentary form

Axiom

Germany

by Jöns Jönsson

with Moritz von Treuenfels, Ricarda Seifried, Thomas Schubert

World premiere

Brat vo vsyom (Brother in Every Inch)

Russian Federation

by Alexander Zolotukhin

with Sergey Zhuravlev, Nikolay Zhuravlev

World premiere

Coma

France

by Bertrand Bonello

with Julia Faure, Louise Labeque

World premiere

Father’s Day

Rwanda

by Kivu Ruhorahoza

with Mediatrice Kayitesi, Aline Amike, Yves Kijyana

World premiere

Flux Gourmet

United Kingdom / USA / Hungary

by Peter Strickland

with Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou, Richard Bremmer

World premiere

I Poli ke i Poli (The City and the City)

Greece

by Christos Passalis, Syllas Tzoumerkas

with Vassilis Kanakis, Alexandros Vardaxoglou, Angeliki Papoulia

World premiere

Journal d’Amérique (American Journal)

France

by Arnaud des Pallières

World premiere / documentary form

Keiko, me wo sumasete (Small, Slow but Steady)

Japan / France

by Shô Miyake

with Yukino Kishii, Tomokazu Miura, Masaki Miura

World premiere

MUTZENBACHER

Austria

by Ruth Beckermann

World premiere / documentary form

Queens of the Qing Dynasty

Canada

by Ashley McKenzie

with Sarah Walker, Ziyin Zheng

World premiere

Sonne

Austria

by Kurdwin Ayub

with Melina Benli, Law Wallner, Maya Wopienka

World premiere / Debut

Unrueh (Unrest)

Switzerland

by Cyril Schäublin

with Clara Gostynski, Alexei Evstratov

World premiere

Zum Tod meiner Mutter (The Death of my Mother)

Germany

by Jessica Krummacher

with Birte Schnöink, Elsie de Brauw, Johanna Orsini, Susanne Bredehöft, Gina Haller, Christian Löber

World premiere

Berlinale Special Gala films

Against the Ice

Iceland / Denmark

by Peter Flinth

with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, Charles Dance

World premiere

À propos de Joan (About Joan)

France / Germany / Ireland

by Laurent Larivière

with Isabelle Huppert, Lars Eidinger, Swann Arlaud

World premiere

Gangubai Kathiawadi

India

by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

World premiere

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

United Kingdom

by Sophie Hyde

with Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson

European premiere

Incroyable mais vrai (Incredible But True)

France / Belgium

by Quentin Dupieux

with Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier

World premiere

Der Passfälscher (The Forger)

Germany / Luxembourg

by Maggie Peren

with Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler

World premiere

Occhiali neri (Dark Glasses)

Italy / France

by Dario Argento

with Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento, Andrea Zhang

World premiere

The Outfit

USA

by Graham Moore

with Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien

World premiere / Debut

Berlinale Special films

1341 Framim Mehamatzlema Shel Micha Bar-Am (1341 Frames of Love and War)

Israel / United Kingdom / USA

by Ran Tal

World premiere / documentary form

Eine deutsche Partei (A German Party)

Germany

by Simon Brückner

World premiere / documentary form

Le chêne (Die Eiche – Mein Zuhause)

France

by Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux

International premiere / documentary form

Nest

Denmark / Iceland

by Hlynur Pálmason

with Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Grímur Hlynsson, Þorgils Hlynsson

World premiere / short film

Nothing Lasts Forever

USA

by Jason Kohn

World premiere / documentary form

Terminal norte (North Terminal)

Argentina

by Lucrecia Martel

International premiere / documentary form / short film

This Much I Know To Be True

United Kingdom

by Andrew Dominik

with Nick Cave, Warren Ellis

World premiere / documentary form