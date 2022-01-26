Berlin Film Festival Unveils 2022 Juries: Connie Nielsen & More Join M. Night Shyamalan For International Competition

The 72nd Berlin International Film Festival has confirmed its various juries, including who will be joining M. Night Shyamalan to award the International Competition prizes.

Alongside International Jury president Shyamalan will be Karim Aïnouz (Brazil / Algeria), Anne Zohra Berrached (Germany), Saïd Ben Saïd (France / Tunisia), Tsitsi Dangarembga (Zimbabwe), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan), and Connie Nielsen (Denmark / USA).

In the competitive Encounters program, a three-member jury will choose the winners for Best Film, Best Director and a Special Jury Award: Director of Content Chiara Marañón (Spain), artist and filmmaker Ben Rivers (United Kingdom) as well as producer, screenwriter and director Silvan Zürcher (Switzerland).

Elsewhere, the GFF Best First Feature will be awarded to one debut film across Berlin’s various sections, and will be decided by a three-person jury: Gaia Furrer (Italy), Vimukthi Jayasundara (Sri Lanka) and Shahrbanoo Sadat (Afghanistan).

The Berlin Documentary Award jury this year are: Wang Bing (People’s Republic of China), Rana Eid (Lebanon), Susanne Schüle (Germany).

Finally, there are six members across the two juries for the Generation program. International Jury Generation Kplus: Daniela Cajías, Nicola Jones, and Samuel Kishi Leopo. And Generation 14plus: Paolo Bertolin, Rubika Shah, and Dash Shaw.

Berlin runs February 10-16 this year, with the various awards handed out on February 16. The festival will run repeat screenings February 17-20.