Berlin Unveils Co-Pro Market Books Showcase & Forum, Perspektive Deutsches Kino Titles

The Berlin International Film Festival has made a series of additions to its 2022 program, including unveiling the Books At Berlinale industry event lineup and a selection of films for the Forum strand.
As reported yesterday, the festival is slimming down the core days of its film program this year, with all premieres taking place February 10-16, and repeat screenings running 17-20. Cinemas will also be at 50% capacity, among other restrictions.
Also announced yesterday was the opening film, François Ozon’s Peter Von Kant.
Today, the fest has revealed the 10 books that will take part in Books At Berlinale this year, which is part of the Co-Production market and will thus run virtually as per the rest of the industry activity in the European Film Market.
Berlin has also announced a selection of titles in its Forum Special titles, including films that continue the Fiktionsbescheinigung series that began as part of the Berlin Summer Special last year. The series explores the question of how culture in general and cinema in particular are related to society and racism.
Also below are titles from the Forum Expanded and Perspektive Deutsches Kino programs.
Co-Production Market: Books At Berlinale
“The Riff-Raff” / “Die Bagage” (Monika Helfer, Germany), Carl Hanser Verlag / Sibylle Seidel Medienagentur, Germany
“The Sound of the Jaguar’s Roar” / “O som do rugido da onça” (Micheliny Verunschk, Brazil), Companhia das Letras, Brazil
“Mary” (Anne Eekhout, Netherlands), De Bezige Bij, Netherlands
“More Than I Love My Life” (David Grossman, Israel), Deborah Harris Agency, Israel
“The Granddaughter” / “Die Enkelin” (Bernhard Schlink, Germany), Diogenes Verlag, Switzerland
“Spanish Beauty” (Esther García Llovet, Spain), Editorial Anagrama, Spain
“Lack of Light“ / “Das mangelnde Licht” (Nino Haratischwili, Georgia), Graf & Graf Literatur- und Medienagentur, Germany
“The Lamplighters” (Emma Stonex, United Kingdom), Madeleine Milburn Literary, TV & Film Agency, United Kingdom
“Impatients” / “Les Impatientes” (Djaïli Amadou Amal, Cameroon), Mediatoon Audiovisual Rights, France
“Wherever You Are” / “Wo auch immer ihr seid” (Khuê Phạm, Germany), Penguin Random House Verlagsgruppe, Germany
Forum Special
“Fiktionsbescheinigung”
77sqm_9:26min
United Kingdom 2017
by Forensic Architecture
Dilim dönmüyor – Meine Zunge dreht sich nicht (Dilim dönmüyor – My Tongue Does Not Turn)
Germany 2013
by Serpil Turhan
Dreckfresser (Dirt for Dinner)
Germany 2000 (Forum 2001)
by Branwen Okpako
Fremd. Yaban.
Germany 2007
by Hakan Savaş Mican
with İsmail Şahin, Sema Poyraz
In der Wüste
West Germany 1987
by Rafael Fuster Pardo
mit Claudio Caceres Molina, Mustafa Sagili, Adriana Altares
Die leere Mitte (The Empty Center)
Germany 1998
by Hito Steyerl
The Maji-Maji Readings
Germany 2006
by Ricardo Bacallao
with Philippa Ébené, Grada Kilomba
Merry Christmas Deutschland oder Vorlesung zur Geschichtstheorie II
West Germany 1985
by Raoul Peck
Normalität 1–10 (Normality 1–X)
Austria / Germany 1999-2001
by Hito Steyerl
Der schöne Tag (A Fine Day)
Germany 2001 (Forum 2001)
by Thomas Arslan
with Serpil Turhan, Bilge Bingül, Florian Stetter
This Makes Me Want to Predict the Past
Germany / Austria 2019
by Cana Bilir-Meier
with Sosuna Yıldız, Aleyna Osmanoğlu, Berfin Ünsal
Additional Films
Beirut Al Lika (Beirut the Encounter)
Lebanon / Tunisia / Belgium 1981
by Borhane Alaouié
with Haytham Al Amine, Nadine Acoury
Komm mit mir in das Cinema – Die Gregors (Come With Me to the Cinema – The Gregors)
Germany 2022
by Alice Agneskirchner
with Erika Gregor, Ulrich Gregor
West Indies ou les nègres marrons de la Liberté (West Indies)
France / Algeria / Mauretania 1979
by Med Hondo
with Robert Liensol, Hélène Vincent, Toto Bissainthe, Cyril Aventurin, Theo Légetimus
Forum Expanded
Devil’s Peak
USA
by Simon Liu
International premiere
Diva
Switzerland
by Nicolas Cilins
World premiere
Fire Emergencies
USA
by Kevin Jerome Everson
World premiere
Gazing… Unseeing
Netherlands / Egypt
by Mohamed Abdelkarim
World premiere
Home When You Return
USA
by Carl Elsaesser
International premiere
If from Every Tongue It Drips
Canada / United Kingdom / Sri Lanka
by Sharlene Bamboat
European premiere
If Revolution Is a Sickness
USA / Poland
by Diane Severin Nguyen
World premiere
Instant Life
Germany
by Anja Dornieden, Juan David González Monroy, Andrew Kim
World premiere
Jail Bird in a Peacock Chair
Germany / USA
by James Gregory Atkinson
European premiere
Kumbuka
USA / Netherlands / Democratic Republic of Congo
by Petna Ndaliko Katondolo
Majmouan (Subtotals)
Iran / Polen
by Mohammadreza Farzad
World premiere
Moune Ô
Belgium
by Maxime Jean-Baptiste
World premiere
Mun koti (My Home)
Finland
by Azar Saiyar
World premiere
MU/T/T/ER
United Kingdom
by Esther Kondo Heller
O dente do dragão (Dragon Tooth)
Brazil
by Rafael Castanheira Parrode
World premiere
One Big Bag
USA / United Kingdom
by Every Ocean Hughes
World premiere
Parasite Family
Thailand
by Prapat Jiwarangsan
World premiere
Sab changa si (All Was Good)
India
by Teresa A Braggs
World premiere
Sol in the Dark
France
by Mawena Yehouessi
World premiere
Sonne Unter Tage (Sun Under Ground)
Germany
by Mareike Bernien, Alex Gerbaulet
World premiere
Surface Rites
Canada
by Parastoo Anoushahpour, Faraz Anoushahpour, Ryan Ferko
World premiere
vs
Austria
by Lydia Nsiah
World premiere
Yarokamena
Colombia / Portugal
by Andrés Jurado
World premiere
Perspektive Deutsches Kino
Echo
Germany
by Mareike Wegener
with Valery Tscheplanowa, Ursula Werner, Andreas Döhler, Felix Römer, Oskar Keymer, Marina Galic
Perspektive Talent: Sabine Panossian (Camera)
World premiere
Gewalten (Forces)
Germany
by Constantin Hatz
with Malte Oskar Frank, Robert Kuchenbuch, Eric Cordes, Paul Wollin, Ben Felipe, Trixi Strobel
Perspektive Talent: Rafael Starman (Camera)
World premiere
Ladies Only
Germany / India
by Rebana Liz John
Documentary form
Europaean premiere
Perspektive Talent: Rebana Liz John (Documentary filmmaking)
Rondo
Germany
by Katharina Rivilis
with Luise Wolfram, Paul Boche, Lucas Englander
World premiere
Schweigend steht der Wald (The Silent Forest)
by Saralisa Volm
with Henriette Confurius, Robert Stadlober, Noah Saavedra, August Zirner, Johanna Bittenbinder
Perspektive Talent: Daniel Kundrat (Editing)
World premiere
Sorry Genosse (Sorry Comrade)
Germany
by Vera Brückner
Documentary form
Perspektive Talent: Fabian Halbig (Production)
World premiere
Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein (We Might as Well Be Dead)
Germany / Romania
by Natalia Sinelnikova
with Ioana Iacob, Pola Geiger, Jörg Schüttauf, Şiir Eloğlu, Moritz Jahn, Susanne Wuest
Opening film
Perspektive Talent: Elisabeth Kozerski (Production design)
World premiere
Guest of Perspektive Deutsches Kino: Prize Donor DEFA-Stiftung
Fallada – letztes Kapitel (Fallada – The Last Chapter)
GDR 1988
by Roland Gräf
with Jörg Gudzuhn, Jutta Wachowiak, Katrin Sass, Corinna Harfouch, Ulrike Krumbiegel, Marga Legal
Must Read Stories
