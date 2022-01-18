Benedict Cumberbatch To Receive Cinema Vanguard Award From Santa Barbara Film Festival

Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Benedict Cumberbatch has been named the honoree of the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s Cinema Vanguard Award, which will be presented March 9 following an in-person conversation I will moderate about his career. That résumé includes Oscar-nominated turns in movies like The Imitation Game and Emmy-winning work in the iconic Sherlock Holmes series. It also includes a banner 2021 not only with his critically acclaimed SAG- and Critics Choice-nominated Oscar-buzzed performance in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, but also praised work in The Courier, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, as well as reprising Dr. Peter Strange in the uber-blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Netflix

“He’s an intelligent, enigmatic and deeply committed artist who comfortably straddles a career in blockbusters and independent cinema where he works with visionary talent like Jane Campion. We’re ecstatically planning our celebration of Benedict Cumberbatch,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said.

The Cinema Vanguard Award recognizes actors who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. Previous honorees include Carey Mulligan, Laura Dern, Michael B. Jordan, William Dafoe, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, Nicole Kidman, Peter Sarsgaard, Christoph Waltz, Vera Farmiga, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stanley Tucci and Ryan Gosling.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The 37th Santa Barbara Film Festival will take place in-person from March 2-12. Official events including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout the city, including at the historic Arlington Theatre. This year’s lineup will be announced in February.