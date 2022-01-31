BBC Three Orders Comedy From ‘People Just Do Nothing’ Team; UK Industry Issues Mental Health Guidance; Baby Cow In Double Hire; ITV Studios German Label Windlight Hires Production Chief – Global Briefs

BBC Three Orders Comedy From ‘People Just Do Nothing’ Team

As BBC Three gears up for tomorrow’s highly-anticipated linear launch, the channel has unveiled a three-part comedy from the team behind People Just Do Nothing. Peacock follows Andy, played by People Just Do Nothing lead Allan Mustafa, a personal trainer at Sportif Leisure in the midst of an identity crisis. ITV Studios-backed indie Big Talk is behind the show, which is written by Steve Stamp and Ben Murray. People Just Do Nothing is a cult hit that ran for five seasons on BBC Three and spawned a film: People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan. BBC Three returns to linear TV tomorrow after six years off air, with a schedule helmed by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World. Other shows to air shortly include factual drama Life in the Warehouse, Sally Rooney adaptation Conversations With Friends and factual-entertainment format Hungry For It.

UK Industry Issues Mental Health Guidance

UK training body ScreenSkills and The Film and TV Charity have launched an industry framework to help employers in film and TV carry out mental health training. Mental Health Training: Guidance for Employers gives bosses a suite of resources and explores other training related to the underlying causes of mental health problems. The guidance is informed by a Training White Paper from The Film and TV Charity, which made a number of recommendations in October 2021, and ScreenSkills will host and maintain it for the sector to utilize. The framework will be highlighted on the ScreenSkills website and widely promoted across social media in the coming weeks. “Our research shows that we need to reassess how we think and talk about mental health and wellbeing in film, TV and cinema,” said Film and TV Charity CEO Alex Pumfrey. The charity launched a campaign last year to help overcome the industry’s long-standing issues with mental health, backed by major broadcasters and super-indies.

Baby Cow In Double Hire

Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow indie has hired a Head of Production and Head of Business Affairs. Hsinyi Liu joins from Sister in the former role where she was Production Executive, having worked on upcoming BBC Ben Whishaw-starring drama This Is Going To Hurt. Head of Business Affairs Sarah Crystal was previously doing the same job for immersive entertainment outfit Punchdrunk and will lead on negotiations and management for the indie’s significant UK and global deals. Baby Cow’s slate includes Channel 4 comedy/drama Chivalry, written by Coogan and Sarah Solemani, along with BBC comedy The Witchfinder from Alan Partridge writers Rob and Neil Gibbons, starring This Country‘s Daisy May Cooper. Liu and Crystal will report to Asha Amster, the BBC Studios-backed indie’s Chief Operating Officer.

ITV Studios German Label Windlight Hires Production Chief

ITV Studios fledgling German label Windlight Pictures has signed Andreas Habermaier as Head of Production, reporting to MD Moritz Polter. The former Head of Production for Bavaria Filmproduction has spent the last three decades working in Cologne, where he was the line producer of several Tatort TV movies and cinema films such as Schneeland, Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green. Windlight launched last year and Das Boot exec Polter said it will soon start shooting its first project. “Andreas has extensive experience in all areas of production and has realised many outstanding television and cinema projects,” he said of Habermaier.