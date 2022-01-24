‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max.

Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio.

Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend, bartender Alysia Yeoh—the first major transgender character ever to appear in a live-action film adaptation of DC comics.

Fraser is portraying the villain Firefly, as previously announced, with Keaton reprising his role as Batman from Tim Burton’s 1989 film of the same name and his 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. Details with regard to the role Scipio is playing haven’t been provided. Kristin Burr is producing the film scripted by Christina Hodson.

Aquino is best known for turns in the Netflix series When They See Us and Tales of the City, and in ABC’s When We Rise. She’s also featured in series including Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted, New Amsterdam and High Maintenance, as well as Isabel Sandoval’s Lingua Franca and other films.

