Barry Cryer Dies: ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue’ Stalwart & Prolific Writer For Brit Comedians Was 86

Barry Cryer, the much loved British comedian and TV writer, has died at the age of 86.

Cryer was most known on UK shores for being a founding member and consistent panellist on long-running BBC Radio 4 surreal comedy show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, first appearing when it launched in April 1972 (and briefly sharing hosting duties before Humphrey Lyttelton took that on full time), and last making a guest appearance in 2020.

Outside of Radio, Cryer was a noted writer for comedians, with the wide roster of performers he penned material for including the Two Ronnies, Morecame and Wise, Spike Milligan, Richard Pryor, Bob Hope, Bruce Forsyth and Rory Bremner.

He also wrote episodes for TV comedy series Doctor In The House, and wrote and appeared in further TV work.

Cryer married his wife Theresa in 1962 and the pair had four children and seven grandchildren.

Tributes this morning for Cryer came from people including Giles Brandreth, Richard Herring, Stephen Fry, Mark Gatiss, David Baddiel, and Neil Gaiman:

