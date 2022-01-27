Barry Cryer Dies: ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue’ Stalwart & Prolific Writer For Brit Comedians Was 86

Barry Cryer, the much loved British comedian and TV writer, has died at the age of 86.

Cryer was most known on UK shores for being a founding member and consistent panellist on long-running BBC Radio 4 surreal comedy show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, first appearing when it launched in April 1972 (and briefly sharing hosting duties before Humphrey Lyttelton took that on full time), and last making a guest appearance in 2020.

Outside of Radio, Cryer was a noted writer for comedians, with the wide roster of performers he penned material for including the Two Ronnies, Morecame and Wise, Spike Milligan, Richard Pryor, Bob Hope, Bruce Forsyth and Rory Bremner.

He also wrote episodes for TV comedy series Doctor In The House, and wrote and appeared in further TV work.

Cryer married his wife Theresa in 1962 and the pair had four children and seven grandchildren.

Tributes this morning for Cryer came from people including Giles Brandreth, Richard Herring, Stephen Fry, Mark Gatiss, David Baddiel, and Neil Gaiman:

RIP #BarryCryer. Here we are only a few weeks ago. Baz was just the loveliest guy: funny & generous. He’d worked with everybody & everybody he worked with liked him. I shall miss his happy company so much – & his regular phone calls: he gave you a gem of a joke with each one. pic.twitter.com/O8AgZyMYYt — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) January 27, 2022

Losing Barry Cryer is like losing a member of the family. Utterly gutted that I’ve had my last birthday joke. He was one of my absolute comedy heroes and kept working right to the fucking end. A life well lived and a connection to every great comedian of the last 60 years. RIP — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) January 27, 2022

Barry Cryer was the real deal. An incredibly funny man who worked with – and wrote for – the giants of comedy. Yet he remained forever curious and delighted by whatever was fresh and original. Kind, encouraging, generous and a one off. Goodbye, Cheeky. ❤️ — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) January 27, 2022

Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved … farewell, Baz. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 27, 2022

Ah, Barry Cryer. Lived and breathed comedy. RIP. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 27, 2022