“Baby Shark” Is First Video To Hit 10 Billion YouTube Views – Update

UPDATED, 10:12 AM: Fourteen months after “Baby Shark Dance” swam past “Despacito” to become the most-viewed video in YouTube history, the clip has hit another milestone. The song that sticks to parents’ brains like epoxy today became the first clip to hit 10 billion views on the video-sharing platform.

It has been the most-viewed video on YouTube for 15 consecutive months and is 2.3 billion views ahead of No. 2 “Despacito,” the global smash by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee that premiered five years ago this week.

PREVIOUSLY, November 2, 2020: YouTube has crowned a new reigning video as Pinkfong’s children’s song “Baby Shark” takes the top spot, becoming the video platform’s most-viewed video of all time. The catchy number that went viral in 2018, has dethroned Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s earworm “Despacito,” gathering around 7 million more views than the chart-topper.

Besides becoming a viral sensation, Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” has caught the eye of Hollywood players, with Nickelodeon announcing an animated series based on the video back in 2019.

The kids’ network revealed that it had given the series, tentatively titled Baby Shark’s Big Show, the greenlight. Executive produced by the Breadwinners duo of Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica, the 2D-animated series follows Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, meet new friends and sing original catchy tunes along the way.

Baby Shark’s Big Show is set to make its debut in 2021. However, before the 26 episode-series makes its premiere on Nickelodeon, the Baby Shark characters are set to make a big splash with a holiday special this winter.