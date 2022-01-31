‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ Co-Creator Teresa Hsiao Inks Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Hsiao, co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, has signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television to develop comedy and animation for cable streaming platforms via her Red 136 Productions.

This marks a return to Sony for Hsiao who started her career in TV development at the studio six years ago with a comedy project that sold to ABC.

“We have always loved Teresa’s sensibility and truly singular comic voice since we developed with her early in her great career,” said Glenn Adilman, EVP of Comedy Development for Sony Pictures Television. “Since then, we’ve been fans of everything she’s worked on, including our own Black Monday, and knew we had to double down on our relationship with her. We’re thrilled to help Teresa build a company where she can be the consummate creator and bring underrepresented voices and stories to the forefront of comedy.”

Hsiao is the executive producer and showrunner of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, which she co-created with Awkwafina. The popular series recently wrapped its second season on Comedy Central. Hsiao’s TV series writing-producing credits include Fresh Off The Boat, American Dad! and Sony TV-produced Black Monday. She began her career as a staff writer on Family Guy.

On the feature side, Hsiao co-wrote and produced an upcoming as yet-untitled comedy that just wrapped production for Seth Rogen’s Point Grey and Lionsgate, starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu, and directed by Adele Lim.

“The first pilot I ever sold was with Sony, so I’m really excited to come full circle and make more fun, weird content with this great team,” Hsiao said.

She is repped by attorney Tara Kole, UTA and Stan Spry at The Cartel.