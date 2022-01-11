ATX TV Festival Sets ‘Parenthood’ And ‘Justified’ Reunions For 11th Season In June

UPDATED with first panels: The ATX Television Festival said Tuesday that reunions for Parenthood and Justified are the first two panels set for the event’s 11th season, which will run June 2-5 in-person in Austin after being virtual the last two years.|

The panel for Parenthood, which ran six seasons on NBC before wrapping its run in 2015, had been originally planned for 2020 before being postponed due to the pandemic. Confirmed participants so far include creator/showrunner Jason Katims, executive producer/writer and ATX advisory board member David Hudgins, executive producer/director Lawrence Trilling, and stars Dax Shepard, Erika Christensen, Joy Bryant, Mae Whitman and Craig T. Nelson.

As for Justified, which ran for six seasons on FX, confirmed participants include creator/executive producer and ATX advisory board member Graham Yost, executive producer/director Michael Dinner, executive producer Sarah Timberman, and writer/producers Taylor Elmore, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Chris Provenzano, Benjamin Cavell, Gary Lennon, Ingrid Escajeda, VJ Boyd and Wendy Calhoun.

More programming will be announced soon for the festival, dubbed “TV Camp for Grown Ups. A virtual option will also be available.

The ATX TV Festival consists of screenings followed by Q&As, panels, conversations, and events and is known for reunions of both classic shows and cult hits. Screenings showcase never-aired pilots, cancelled too soon series, and current favorites, as well as world premieres of new series. Panels span from industry deep dives, to fan-focused conversations, along with discussions on representation and responsibility in storytelling.

The fest also is continuing its annual Pitch Competition aimed at providing up-and-coming TV writers with mentorship opportunities and the chance to take their original series from pitch to screen. The competition runs through its January 30 deadline.