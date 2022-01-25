ASC Awards Nominations Include ‘Dune’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘Belfast’

The American Society of Cinematographers on Tuesday unveiled nominations for its 36th annual ASC Awards, honoring the year’s best in feature film, documentary and television cinematography.

The society’s marquee Feature Film nominees include Bruno Delbonnel for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Greig Fraser for Dune, Dan Laustsen for Nightmare Alley, Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog and Haris Zambarloukos for Belfast.

Last year, the ASC awarded Mank‘s Erik Messerschmidt with the Feature Film trophy, on his way to winning the Cinematography Oscar for the black-and-white film. This year, Belfast and Macbeth are also both black and white, along with for that matter Guillermo del Toro’s alt-version of Nightmare Alley.

The ASC film winner historically goes on to win the Oscar about half the time — 16 times in the past 35 years.

Winners will be announced March 20 at a hybrid ceremony at the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.

Here’s the full list of nominees.

Feature Film

Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS

DUNE

Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Ari Wegner, ACS

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC

BELFAST

Spotlight

Ruben Impens, SBC

TITANE

Pat Scola

PIG

Adolpho Veloso, ABC

JOCKEY

Documentary

Jessica Beshir

FAYA DAYI

Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill

CUSP

Daniel Schönauer

THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Steve Annis

FOUNDATION – Pilot Episode: The Emperor’s Peace

Tim Ives, ASC

HALSTON – Episode: The Party’s Over

James Laxton, ASC

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD – Episode: Chapter 9: Indiana Winter

Christophe Nuyens, SBC

LUPIN – Pilot Episode: Chapter 1

Ben Richardson, ASC

MARE OF EASTTOWN – Episode: Illusions

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

Stuart Biddlecombe

THE HANDMAID’S TALE – Episode: The Wilderness

David Garbett

SWEET TOOTH – Episode: Big Man

David Greene, ASC, CSC

CHAPLEWAITE – Episode: The Promised

Jon Joffin, ASC

TITANS – Episode: Souls

Boris Mojsovski, ASC, CSC

TITANS – Episode: Home

Kate Reid, BSC

THE NEVERS – Episode: Hanged

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Thomas Burstyn, CSC, NZSC

SNOWPIERCER – Episode: Our Answer for Everything

Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC

SNOWFALL – Episode: Weight

Ronald Paul Richard

RIVERDALE – Episode: Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs

Brendan Steacy, CSC

CLARICE – Episode: Silence is Purgatory

David Stockton, ASC

MAYANS M.C. – Episode: The Orneriness of Kings

Gavin Struthers, ASC, BSC

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Episode: Heritage

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Marshall Adams, ASC

SERVANT – Episode: 2:00

Michael Berlucchi

MYTHIC QUEST – Episode: Backstory!

Adam Bricker

HACKS – Episode: There is No Line

Paula Huidobro

PHYSICAL – Episode: Let’s Get Together

Jaime Reynoso, AMC

THE KOMINSKY METHOD – Episode: And it’s Getting More and More Absurd