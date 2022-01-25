You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
ASC Awards Nominations Include ‘Dune’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘Belfast’

Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley
Bradley Cooper (Stan) Kerry Hayes/20th Century Studios

The American Society of Cinematographers on Tuesday unveiled nominations for its 36th annual ASC Awards, honoring the year’s best in feature film, documentary and television cinematography.

The society’s marquee Feature Film nominees include Bruno Delbonnel for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Greig Fraser for Dune, Dan Laustsen for Nightmare Alley, Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog and Haris Zambarloukos for Belfast.

Last year, the ASC awarded Mank‘s Erik Messerschmidt with the Feature Film trophy, on his way to winning the Cinematography Oscar for the black-and-white film. This year, Belfast and Macbeth are also both black and white, along with for that matter Guillermo del Toro’s alt-version of Nightmare Alley.

The ASC film winner historically goes on to win the Oscar about half the time — 16 times in the past 35 years.

Winners will be announced March 20 at a hybrid ceremony at the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.

Here’s the full list of nominees.

Feature Film

Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS
DUNE

Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF
NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Ari Wegner, ACS
THE POWER OF THE DOG

Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC
BELFAST

Spotlight

Ruben Impens, SBC
TITANE

Pat Scola
PIG

Adolpho Veloso, ABC
JOCKEY

Documentary

Jessica Beshir
FAYA DAYI

Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill
CUSP

Daniel Schönauer
THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Steve Annis
FOUNDATION – Pilot Episode: The Emperor’s Peace

Tim Ives, ASC
HALSTON – Episode: The Party’s Over

James Laxton, ASC
THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD – Episode: Chapter 9: Indiana Winter

Christophe Nuyens, SBC
LUPIN – Pilot Episode: Chapter 1

Ben Richardson, ASC
MARE OF EASTTOWN – Episode: Illusions

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

Stuart Biddlecombe
THE HANDMAID’S TALE – Episode: The Wilderness

David Garbett
SWEET TOOTH – Episode: Big Man

David Greene, ASC, CSC
CHAPLEWAITE – Episode: The Promised

Jon Joffin, ASC
TITANS – Episode: Souls

Boris Mojsovski, ASC, CSC
TITANS – Episode: Home

Kate Reid, BSC
THE NEVERS – Episode: Hanged

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Thomas Burstyn, CSC, NZSC
SNOWPIERCER – Episode: Our Answer for Everything

Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC
SNOWFALL – Episode: Weight

Ronald Paul Richard
RIVERDALE – Episode: Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs

Brendan Steacy, CSC
CLARICE – Episode: Silence is Purgatory

David Stockton, ASC
MAYANS M.C. – Episode: The Orneriness of Kings

Gavin Struthers, ASC, BSC
SUPERMAN & LOIS – Episode: Heritage

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Marshall Adams, ASC
SERVANT – Episode: 2:00

Michael Berlucchi
MYTHIC QUEST – Episode: Backstory!

Adam Bricker
HACKS – Episode: There is No Line

Paula Huidobro
PHYSICAL – Episode: Let’s Get Together

Jaime Reynoso, AMC
THE KOMINSKY METHOD – Episode: And it’s Getting More and More Absurd

