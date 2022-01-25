ASC Awards Nominations Include ‘Dune’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘Belfast’

The American Society of Cinematographers on Tuesday unveiled nominations for its 36th annual ASC Awards, honoring the year’s best in feature film, documentary and television cinematography.
The society’s marquee Feature Film nominees include Bruno Delbonnel for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Greig Fraser for Dune, Dan Laustsen for Nightmare Alley, Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog and Haris Zambarloukos for Belfast.
Last year, the ASC awarded Mank‘s Erik Messerschmidt with the Feature Film trophy, on his way to winning the Cinematography Oscar for the black-and-white film. This year, Belfast and Macbeth are also both black and white, along with for that matter Guillermo del Toro’s alt-version of Nightmare Alley.
The ASC film winner historically goes on to win the Oscar about half the time — 16 times in the past 35 years.
Winners will be announced March 20 at a hybrid ceremony at the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.
Here’s the full list of nominees.
Feature Film
Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS
DUNE
Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF
NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Ari Wegner, ACS
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC
BELFAST
Spotlight
Ruben Impens, SBC
TITANE
Pat Scola
PIG
Adolpho Veloso, ABC
JOCKEY
Documentary
Jessica Beshir
FAYA DAYI
Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill
CUSP
Daniel Schönauer
THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES
Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television
Steve Annis
FOUNDATION – Pilot Episode: The Emperor’s Peace
Tim Ives, ASC
HALSTON – Episode: The Party’s Over
James Laxton, ASC
THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD – Episode: Chapter 9: Indiana Winter
Christophe Nuyens, SBC
LUPIN – Pilot Episode: Chapter 1
Ben Richardson, ASC
MARE OF EASTTOWN – Episode: Illusions
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial
Stuart Biddlecombe
THE HANDMAID’S TALE – Episode: The Wilderness
David Garbett
SWEET TOOTH – Episode: Big Man
David Greene, ASC, CSC
CHAPLEWAITE – Episode: The Promised
Jon Joffin, ASC
TITANS – Episode: Souls
Boris Mojsovski, ASC, CSC
TITANS – Episode: Home
Kate Reid, BSC
THE NEVERS – Episode: Hanged
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial
Thomas Burstyn, CSC, NZSC
SNOWPIERCER – Episode: Our Answer for Everything
Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC
SNOWFALL – Episode: Weight
Ronald Paul Richard
RIVERDALE – Episode: Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs
Brendan Steacy, CSC
CLARICE – Episode: Silence is Purgatory
David Stockton, ASC
MAYANS M.C. – Episode: The Orneriness of Kings
Gavin Struthers, ASC, BSC
SUPERMAN & LOIS – Episode: Heritage
Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series
Marshall Adams, ASC
SERVANT – Episode: 2:00
Michael Berlucchi
MYTHIC QUEST – Episode: Backstory!
Adam Bricker
HACKS – Episode: There is No Line
Paula Huidobro
PHYSICAL – Episode: Let’s Get Together
Jaime Reynoso, AMC
THE KOMINSKY METHOD – Episode: And it’s Getting More and More Absurd
