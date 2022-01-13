Asa Butterfield & Natalia Dyer Starring In Horror-Thriller ‘All Fun And Games’ For Anton & AGBO – EFM

Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) are leading the cast of All Fun And Games, a horror-thriller that will mark the feature directing debut of co-helmers Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu.

The pic follows a group of siblings who find themselves in a game with a demonic twist. Costa and Celeboglu co-wrote the script based on JJ Braider’s original spec.

Production and finance outfits Anton and AGBO are teaming on the project through the Gozie Agbo banner, which is geared towards championing indie filmmakers. Previously produced under the banner are The Daniels’ Everything, Everywhere, All at Once and Isaiah Saxn’s The Legend of Ochi (both with A24) as well as Natalie Erika James’s Relic (with IFC Films).

Producers are Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois, as well as AGBO’s Kassee Whiting. Serving as executive producers are AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Anton’s Holly Hubsher. Principal photography is scheduled for March 2022.

The film is fully financed by Anton, with the company’s Cecile Gaget overseeing worldwide sales and introducing the project to buyers at next month’s virtual Berlin European Film Market (EFM). Anton and CAA Media Finance are co-representing domestic rights.